Five nuggets of business advice from Sharesies co-founder

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot.

Sonya Williams was in her late 20s when she had the idea for Sharesies – an online share platform that even those with a small amount of money can start investing with.

Six years later, she’s now the company’s 3EO: the 3 comes in because she shares CEO responsibilities with her co-founders Brooke and Leighton Roberts (who are a married couple).

Williams is the latest guest on Simon Bridges’ podcast Generally Famous, and during their chat the former MP pointed out that there are elements of the Sharesies startup story that more traditional business minds might have initially turned up their noses at.

READ MORE:

* Sharesies investors can now vote on how NZX-listed companies operate

* Sharesies co-founder Sonya Williams' first ever investment was on the platform she built

* Sharesies boss empowering a generation, one investment at a time



Six people started the business together, and there were romantic relationships in the mix (they’re all still going strong today). Williams had never actively invested in any shares before she started Sharesies and they were disrupting a very established industry.

But today, 11% of New Zealanders invest in Sharesies and the brand is expanding into Australia – clearly their formula works.

So here are some pieces of advice Williams shared with Bridges during their chat – one to bookmark if you’re thinking of starting your own business one day.

1. Find stereotypes, then smash them

When working at Kiwibank and learning more and more about money, Williams noticed a trope that came up across the motu: “One thing I was really conscious of is the power of stereotypes … and at the time, when I was working in the bank, what I heard a lot of was like ‘how Kiwis are bad at saving and investing’.

“So you’ve got a bunch of people who are told they’re bad with money. That’s just something you start to believe. And then you’ve got this industry that believes it can’t be changed either, and that’s just the way things are … and I think that’s the danger with stereotypes … you actually start to believe them yourself.”

She said the Sharesies team thought: “What if we really engaged with people and made it feel really interesting and rewarding and encouraging and inclusive, would people do what they haven’t done in the past?

“And what we’ve learned is that yes, they will. If you create something that really meets the needs of an audience, people will come on that journey with you. We’ve just found a way to connect with people about something they’ve been told they’re bad at, for years.”

Supplied Simon Bridges in the studio during his chat with Sonya Williams.

2. Build a dream team

“We were quite criticised early on for having six people starting the business … Lots of people have seen partnerships not work out in business, and now there were six points of failure … I think what’s different when you come at something from a team lens versus a partnership lens is you really have to find a way to work together.”

The team came into the business with a range of experiences, from design to marketing and finance to product.

“We’re great friends now, almost like whānau because we’ve been on this ride together for six years … but to begin with, some of the relationships were really tenuous. I worked with one person – Leighton – we worked together at Kiwibank.”

Brooke was Leighton’s partner, but “Leighton and Martyn (Smith) were in the Wellington Brass Band together, that was their connection”.

“People always assume we were just a bunch of besties.”

3. Give dissenting opinions time in the sun

“We have lots of mutual respect for each other, none of us have a lot of ego. It’s never been that the ego decision has won, it’s always been the best idea, and we always discuss it.

“I think it is about how you work through a problem together. When someone’s got a differing opinion, it’s always hit with curiosity.”

4. Realise that diversity of voices encourages creativity

“Diversity is our superpower.

“We need people to be really brave and courageous, and in a time when I don’t feel I belong, all I’m thinking about is ‘how do I fit in here?’

“So all my good energy is actually going into trying to fit in, whereas if you create environments where people feel really welcome and like they can contribute, I really do think that’s the power of unlocking so much great creativity, so much change in the world that needs to happen.”

5. Focus on the how as much as the what/why

“How you do business is a real way to have an impact as well, not just what you do.”

Sharesies is a B-Corp, and Williams says having an external party “looking at what you’re up to and verifying it” is a great way to stay honest.

“Everything is designed”, so when you build your own business you have the chance to “create it how you want it to be”, she tells Bridges.

To listen to the full interview, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous.

There are new episodes of the podcast at 5am each Wednesday.

You can follow the show on Apple, Spotify and all the other podcast apps.