Rising incomes in NZ can't keep up with food prices

Food prices are going up faster than wages.

New Zealanders’ incomes have been rising fast in recent months – but not as fast as the price of food, data shows.

Between March 2021 and June 2022, average hourly wages lifted 7.2%. But over the same period, food prices lifted 8.1%.

Based on the labour cost index, since December 2018, there has been an 11.5% increase in food prices, but just a 6.2% increase in labour costs. Since December 2020, food prices are up 8.8%, but earnings just 4.6%.

Economist Gareth Kiernan said it was a situation that most New Zealanders had not seen for some time.

Through the 2010s, incomes rose faster than food prices, so people could buy comparatively more food for the money they were earning.

The exceptions were in 2000 to 2001 when a big fall in the exchange rate pushed up prices, and 2007 through to 2011 when inflation increased before the Global Financial Crisis.

There were other factors that might make this increase in food prices feel tougher, too, he said.

“The lift in food prices at the moment, relative to incomes, possibly feels more painful because of other factors that are reducing households’ disposable incomes, such as rising interest rates and high fuel costs.

“Furthermore, the generalised lift in inflation to its fastest rate in more than 30 years means that people might be more attuned to the current food price increases than the previous rises that occurred in 2000 to 01 and 2007 to 11.”

In the period since the last time food inflation was at its current rate, in 2009, tomatoes had increased in price by 162%, courgettes 148.5%, cabbages 138.1% and capsicums 118%.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said the relative price of food had been declining for a long time but had started to increase again.

That was driven by a number of factors, including Chinese consumers wanting “fancier” food, she said, and increasing supply challenges in global food products.

“It’s likely that the relative price of food will continue to increase. That’s bad news for humanity, but good news for New Zealand – although the gains from that are not evenly distributed. It’s happy for food exporters but unhappy news for households, particularly low-income ones.”

1 NEWS Grocery prices are up nearly 7.5% on this time last year, Stats NZ says.

She said people were probably “trading down” to be able to afford food.

“The hospitality spend in restaurants is holding up. But anecdotally, restaurants report people dining out but they’re trading down, buying a cheaper wine or not having wine at all to trim their spending a little.

“At the supermarket, the things you would expect to see are people buying less steak and more sausages or fewer sausages and more beans. Cheese is now a luxury. People have to eat but they don’t have to eat what they were eating before.”

Zollner said relief would have to come from the income side, with wages catching up. “We are forecasting pretty decent wage growth. That’s a problem from where the Reserve Bank sits.”

A Countdown spokesperson said shoppers were “prioritising value and affordability”.

At Foodstuffs, a spokesperson said customers were opting for more frozen fruit, vegetables, fish and meat because they offered good value for money and little waste.

A survey it conducted recently showed almost half of customers said they were cutting back on non-essentials, 36% were switching to cheaper brands, 31% were buying fewer items and 27% were cutting back on meat. Just under 15% were cutting back on fruit and vegetables and 13% were cutting back on alcohol.