Hauraki solar farm that could power 30,000 homes gets green light

The site of the Te Aroha West Solar Farm in Waikato.

Harmony Energy New Zealand has been granted approval to develop a solar farm in the Waikato which will generate electricity to power 30,000 homes as sheep graze underneath.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved Harmony’s proposal for approximately 330,000 solar panels to be installed on 182 hectares of a 260-hectare site at Te Aroha West.

The panels are expected to produce up to 147MW of power at peak times.

The land will remain in the ownership of Tauhei Farms Limited, with livestock grazing continuing with sheep, rather than the current dairy herd.

Harmony Energy builds, owns and operates renewable energy projects with most of its previous work in the UK.

Harmony director Pete Grogan said renewable energy was critical to reaching New Zealand’s net zero ambitions.

“One of the great advantages of solar power is that it accommodates dual use of land, allowing for energy generation alongside continued farming production, as will happen at Tauhei. This proposal also creates opportunities for local businesses and employment and creates significant biodiversity gains. We will deliver an exceptional project that the Waikato and Aotearoa can be proud of.”

Construction will get underway in 2024, with the solar farm operational the next year.

The design of the solar farm will include the ecological restoration of a 6.9 hectare wetland area, incorporating boardwalks for scheduled educational visits from school students and community groups to learn about solar energy and biodiversity.

It will also include retention of roosting trees for native bats (pekapeka-tou-roa), extensive riparian planting and a network of indigenous species planted as biodiversity corridors for migration of local fauna species, including birds, skinks, geckos and insects, through the site. Planting will also screen solar panels from view.

“We have been speaking with iwi throughout the entire process to make sure we understand what is important to them and that our proposed ecological restoration is consistent with their aspirations,” says Mr Grogan.

“We have placed cultural heritage at the heart of the design. That includes visual integration into the landscape, as well as improving water quality, biodiversity and ecology.”

All solar panels and other equipment will be significantly set back from surrounding roads. Solar panels are designed to absorb light and not to reflect it, so pose little risk of glint or glare. The panel array separation and height above ground will allow for continued pasture growth, with the benefit of shade and shelter for the sheep.

Mr Grogan is a New Zealander who co-founded Harmony Energy in the UK. He returned to New Zealand this year to establish the company’s New Zealand operation.

”I am committed to bringing the very best of what I have learned abroad back to New Zealand.

“Solar farm project developers from all over the world are here now, and in the coming months the EPA and local authorities will be asked to decide on dozens of applications – in fact, far more solar farms will be proposed than New Zealand actually needs.

“As a country, we should only accept projects which are sensitively located, respect cultural heritage and freely offer significant gains for native fauna and flora.