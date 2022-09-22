Word on the Street: How will Aucklanders spend their $303 Entrust dividend?

Many Aucklanders Stuff spoke to said they'd spend their $303 Entrust dividend on bills.

Hundreds of thousands of Aucklanders woke up $303 richer on Thursday thanks to a dividend from power supplier Entrust.

Customers of Vector’s power network living in some parts of Tāmaki Makaurau were paid a slice of $95 million.

To be eligible, recipients had to be a named person paying Vector electricity lines charges as part of the power bill within the Entrust district of central, east and south Auckland.

Everyone who was an Entrust beneficiary on August 10, 2022 was eligible for this year’s payment.

Those living outside areas powered by Entrust – such as those living in the north or west of Auckland – weren’t eligible.

So what are Aucklanders planning to spend their $303 on?

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Lawrence Xu-nan says he’ll spend the money on groceries.

Lawrence Xu-nan, 35, Mt Wellington

“I think at this stage groceries will be a big one, and we have a cat at home so maybe some treats for the cat. Because of the increase in living costs, I think everyone is struggling a little bit, so the money will probably go towards more utility based things, as opposed to something fun and exciting.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Alana Delamere is going to save her dividend for Christmas.

Alana Delamere, 47, Westmere

“I’m going to save it and use it for Christmas on my children.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kirk Lafferty says he’ll spend his dividend on bills.

Kirk Lafferty, 58, Auckland Central

“It will all pretty much just go on bills. You get a payment from these people, but you pay them for your bills, so are you really getting a payment or are you getting back the money that you paid them in the first place that they shouldn’t have been charging you?”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Janine Rose isn’t eligible for the Entrust dividend.

Janine Rose, 53, Westmere

“I’m not eligible for the payment because after going through a few job changes over Covid-19, I had to go on [Work and Income] support for a period of time and through that I received an extra power supplement, which then made me ineligible for the dividend payment.”