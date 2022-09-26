Cellar doors tastings 'not just unlicenced bottle shops', winery owner says

Te Whare Ra owner Anna Flowerday said cellar doors were offering an educational and tourism experience.

On a normal day at their cellar door, Te Whare Ra co-owner Anna Flowerday could have six to eight wines open that she has to give to visitors for free because the business only has an off-licence.

She is hopeful that this will change with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill drawn from the Member’s Bill Ballot.

If passed, the bill proposed by National MP Stuart Smith, would allow cellars without on-licences to charge for wine tastings.

Wineries called for such a change two years ago, saying if they could not charge for tastings they did not profit from tourism.

"What we are seeking here is a recognition that it's a different purpose than just an unlicensed bottle shop. It's an educational experience. It's a tourism experience,” Flowerday said.

"What we are trying to show is that also cellar doors are an important tourism driver.

"And it's very consistent with what the act is about, which is that cellar door is a quite low risk, and that we are very much supporting responsible consumption.”

Waiheke Island Wine Tours New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan says the current legislation is out-dated and forces wineries go give wine away or go through the cost of getting an on-licence.

With the current legislation, cellar doors and tasting rooms with on-licences could charge for wine samples and tastings, but those with an off-licence, by law, must let customers swill for free. Those with an on-licence must sell food.

Under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act the holder of an on-licence must provide a “reasonable” amount of food available, at reasonable prices and within a reasonable time of being ordered.

New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan said the current legislation was out of date.

“It either forces wineries to give wine away for free, or forces them to go through significant cost and time to acquire and maintain a separate on-licence.”

“We are hopeful that through the parliamentary process we can get modern, fit for purpose legislation that will support wine tourism in the winemaking regions throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

“With over 600 small wineries in New Zealand, this will make a big difference, and will encourage more cellar doors to open for the enjoyment of returning international wine tourists.

Around 30% of international visitors visit a winery while they are in New Zealand, Flowerday said.

"International visitors who have done a tasting in the Napa Valley or in the Barrossa expect to pay for tastings. It's very common elsewhere in the world.

"Everybody knows, across a whole range of businesses, how important direct sales channels have been for small businesses.

"And that is really a key thing, because otherwise wineries are having to sell through a distributor, having to get over an importer and having to give up a significant margin to do that.

"So their cellar doors are a really important outlet for them, that helps to stay in business and stay profitable."