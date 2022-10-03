Blenheim increasingly divided between the 'haves' and 'have-nots', new report says

The Salvation Army’s social policy analyst Ana Ika said her team was widely known as “The Doom and Gloom Unit” as they highlighted problems in small town New Zealand.

Blenheim has become a town increasingly divided between the “haves” and “have-nots”, according to a newly released Salvation Army report.

The conclusion was reached after the charity carried out its annual State of Our Communities 2022 report, focusing on four regions around New Zealand, including Blenheim.

The report found that the town’s housing shortages combined with a low-skilled, low-paid employment sector and the rising cost of living crisis were fuelling the social divide.

Report author Ana Ika, from the organisation's Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit, said she found many of the town’s issues stemmed from low wages, high rental prices and little opportunity for workers to progress.

“There are significant challenges around housing, often underpinned by financial income. There is a big divide between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’. Many are doing it really tough, many of the jobs here have low wages,” Ika said.

“Locals talked about the wine industry and the role it plays in driving socio-economic inequality and disparity in the community. The lack of economic diversification in the area meant that many locals were ‘working poor’ who were confined to employment with low wages because there were no other options.

“There’s a lot of dependency on the wine industry, and the wine industry has relatively low wages, and the impact that has on the cost of living. The number of working poor is increasing here in Blenheim – people who are working but don’t have an adequate income to be able to support their needs,” she said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Local residents attended the report’s presentation at The Salvation Army office on Henry Street, Blenheim.

Ika said the main challenge facing the town’s residents was the housing shortage, and that high rents were of particular concern. According to the Human Rights Commission, rent was classed as unaffordable if it cost more than a third of a tenant’s income after tax.

All suburbs in Blenheim, except for Springlands and Witherlea West, were deemed unaffordable for renters, the report showed.

“That shows that rent is absolutely unaffordable right now in Blenheim,” Ika said.

“For Blenheim locals, unaffordable housing is further perpetuated by low wages. The industries that have created the most jobs in Blenheim since 2011 are agriculture, forestry, fishing and manufacturing – all of which have relatively low wages.”

Ika said Blenheim’s housing problems were also acting as a barrier to attracting professionals to come to live and work in the area.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Salvation Army Lieutenant Jacob Howan said Blenheim’s State of the Community report highlighted the town’s problems including the housing crisis and a growing number of “working poor”.

Marlborough Salvation Army Lieutenant Jacob Howan said the report echoed what he was seeing in the community on a daily basis.

“It was gratifying to know that what we thought of the community in terms of our work is represented in the report and wasn’t completely off base. That makes the challenges in terms of housing issues all the more pressing.

“In terms of the ‘working poor’, it could be a family where everyone’s in employment, and yet we’re seeing them here needing a food parcel, and it’s a very common story. Many people we’re working with who are in Emergency Accommodation through Work and Income have jobs and want to get into the rental market, but they just can’t.

“They’re going for a flat viewing and there’s 30 other people wanting the same flat. It’s just a crazy market to get into, and it’s all been reflected in this report,” he said.

Ika said the next step would be to present the State of the Communities 2022 report to the local MP and Parliament in the hope of instigating and implementing changes.

The State of Blenheim: Other Key Findings

• Reported crime up by 25% since 2017.

• Violence and sexual assaults on the increase.

• Increasing presence of gangs and drugs, particularly meth, in Blenheim.

• Increase in youth offending.

• Limited opportunities for young people to progress, resulting in many leaving town or falling in with the wrong crowd.

• The town is ‘cliquey’ which makes it difficult for newcomers to make friends.

• Housing problems, cost of living, healthcare and crime top residents’ worries list.