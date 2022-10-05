$30 million office block planned for Christchurch CBD

The $30 million, four-level office block being developed at 211 High St in Christchurch CBD, is scheduled for completion in early 2024.

Property developer Anthony Leighs plans to build a $30 million, office block with green credentials in the Christchurch CBD.

Leighs is developing the corner site at 211 High St through his company, Portus Property, on the site of the former Excelsior Hotel that was destroyed in the earthquakes.

Covering four levels, the curved glass-facaded building will house Leighs Construction and a law firm, with one office level remaining for lease, as well as ground floor hospitality and retail space.

The building includes 23 basement car parks and a gross floor area of 4518m².

It was expected to be completed in April 2024.

Architect Szymon Gozdzikowski​​ of Ignite said the building would be constructed with timber beams and columns, with timber panels in the flooring and would have energy efficient services, and an open atrium with feature staircase and a full height green wall.

“The main idea behind the design was to create a clean fabric-like curved glass facade wrapping the upper office levels. This will help define the urban corner and show the innovative timber structure,” Gozdzikowski​​ said.

It was hoped the building would receive a high Nabers rating certification.

Leighs said the building was an opportunity for the company to ‘walk the talk’ and to create a special building that was good for the occupants and the environment.

“We want to create a high quality and responsible addition to the Christchurch landscape and a great building for the future,” Leighs said.

“When we considered this, and thinking about future generations, a mass timber building with low embodied carbon was a very easy choice. Cement and concrete manufacturing is estimated to produce about 8% of the world's greenhouse emissions, whereas timber naturally sequesters carbon, even after the tree has been cut down.

“There is no doubt that building occupiers now, and certainly more so in the future, are going to be very focused on the impact of their buildings on the environment,” Leighs said.

Colliers leasing broker Brynn Burrows said the building would help address the acute shortage of office space in the central city.

“There is a record shortage of space in the inner city, and we are experiencing significant demand from tenants wanting to be back in the CBD. But there is so little space available,” Burrows said.

A full office floor of 832m² on level 2 was available, and 200m² on the first floor. The ground floor was split into a larger 410m² hospitality tenancy and two retail tenancies of 83m² and 87m² respectively, although these could be combined, he said.