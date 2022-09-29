Wine research centre reveals 'experimental future vineyard' plans

A new wine research centre in Marlborough plans to use some of its multimillion-dollar start-up money to develop an “experimental future vineyard”.

The Marlborough Research Centre received $3.79 million in 2020 through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to build a new “centre of excellence” in Blenheim, next to the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) campus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash were to officially open the New Zealand Wine Centre/Te Whare ā Waina Aotearoa on Thursday.

“I know that recently two alcohol-removed wines received bronze medals and a blind taste test. And I think that speaks to how in tune our export sectors are with consumer expectations around the world,” Ardern said.

“The question is, what will be the next piece of technology to change the face of winemaking as we know it and cannot be created here in New Zealand? We believe it can, and that it will.

“But we also know that it won't be done alone. It can be challenging to fund investment into research and development. We recognise it's the only way to stay ahead of the game.

“We've recently reached the highest levels of Business Research and Development expenditure in New Zealand's history, up 18% since 2019. Now innovation has to be part of our economic plan as a nation as we make sure we transition to being a more sustainable economy to make sure that we will be competitive in a particularly discerning world.”

The winemaking sector has a huge impact on the national and regional economy, and accounts for one in five jobs in the Marlborough region, Nash said.

“The New Zealand Wine Centre will help our already world-renowned wine producers stay ahead of global trends in wine by developing new products and helping to tackle issues such as the impact of climate change on the sector,.

“The most recent Marlborough Regional Workforce Plan projects a job growth of 17% for the wine industry, and the wine centre will support the development of specialist skills needed for new high-skilled jobs.”

Nash said the Government was also supporting the viticulture sector by allowing a further 3000 seasonal workers to come to New Zealand, providing workforce relief to the wine sector.

“I’m proud to see such a centre of excellence be based in the heart of New Zealand wine country, Marlborough, where over three quarters of our exported wines are produced.

“Like many a fine wine, our viticulture and winemaking industries continue to grow economically over time and are now one of our country’s biggest export earners.

“Currently bringing in nearly $2 billion a year, these exports will only continue to grow as our new FTAs with the UK and EU come into force, providing even greater economic security to New Zealanders,” Nash said.

Supplied A mock-up of the “Experimental Future Vineyard” when it gets built.

The Marlborough Research Centre had requested $770,000 of the existing $3.79 million investment be put towards the construction and development of a new state-of-the-art “Experimental Future Vineyard”.

“It’s fantastic to see the plan for the Experimental Future Vineyard, which I know will be a huge asset to our winemaking industry, and help foster cutting-edge Kiwi innovation,” Nash said.

“It will support sustainable growth in the sector by making use of automation and robotic technologies to prepare for a digital future. This will bring our local winemakers to a whole new level.

“The Wine Centre and Experimental Future Vineyard confirm Marlborough’s place as the pre-eminent location for research and innovation for New Zealand’s wine industry, attracting local and international talent,” Nash said.