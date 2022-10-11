Repeated power cuts frustrate Hāwera cafe owners

A series of power cuts is causing headaches for a Hāwera business that has to keep closing.

A South Taranaki couple are fed up with frequent planned power cuts that have forced them to close their cafe six days out of the past 12 weeks – sometimes for work that has not taken place.

Since July, Powerco has been upgrading electrical equipment in Hāwera and replacing cross arms, conductors and power poles. The work has required eight power cuts, affecting 205 mostly residential customers.

Naly Khun, who owns the Hāwera Bakery and Cafe with her husband Rattanak​ Leng, is unhappy because they have twice closed for the day, only to find out later the power work had been cancelled, and their electricity had stayed on.

She said she had not been able to find out whether a planned power cut would go ahead when she phoned, or checked the Powerco website on the mornings they had been given.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hāwera Bakery and Cafe owner Naly Khun, is frustrated at having no power in her cafe six times in the past 12 weeks, with more outages to come.

Because they didn’t know if the power would go off on the days it was planned, they had opened in a limited way, but had to send staff home and throw out food several times when the power did get switched off.

It would cost them $1200 a day to hire a generator, which wasn’t economic, she said.

They have asked Powerco to provide a generator while the electricity maintenance work is done, so the business can carry on, but the company declined.

“I understand the work has got to be done,” she said.

“I feel that it is not right, not fair for them to do this to me. It would not cost them a lot to give me a generator – they’re a power company – but it will cost me a great deal.”

After a string of back-and-forth emails with Powerco, she was initially offered a one-off compensation payment of $200, rising to a one-off $1000, but this would not go anywhere near the losses they incurred through closing so often, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Naly Khun has a pile of emails back and forth to Powerco. She would like a generator provided so she can stay open while the lines work is completed.

Powerco’s head of customer delivery Mark Hermann said two of the six power outages experienced by the couple were not related to the project but were due to vehicles colliding with power poles.

The company was working with the couple to come to a resolution following a formal complaint, and was “committed to minimising the disruption as best we can”.

In a statement, he said three of the eight planned power cuts had so far been cancelled and rescheduled, which was usually due to adverse weather and logistics around available crews or safety concerns.

“We appreciate it’s frustrating when customers plan for an outage to occur on a particular day only for it to be rescheduled or cancelled.

“That’s why we provide a reserve day for planned outages when we notify customers. In the unfortunate event that we do need to cancel planned outages, customers are advised in advance by their retailer.”

He said planned maintenance projects required outages for around 150,000 homes and businesses each year.

“Unfortunately, because of the cost, we’re unable to provide generators to everyone impacted by planned outages.

Powerco recommended its business customers have contingency measures in place as part of their business continuity plans, so they could continue to operate in the event of planned or unplanned power cuts.

The couple, who have two children, aged five and eight, have owned the seven-days-a-week business for nearly nine years.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, we moved down from Auckland with a four-week-old baby,” she said.

With no family close by, their first few months in Hāwera were very tough.

Khun injured her back, so badly she could not care for the baby, and had to send her home to Cambodia to stay with family for several months, while she waited for surgery, then recovered, while Leng ran the business.

“As soon as I was able, I was on a plane to get her, it was so hard.”

The power cut problem had come hard on the heels of the Covid pandemic and all of its effects on businesses, she said, which had been difficult.

But they have found support through friendships with their customers, she said.

“We have really good relationships with our customers, as we have no family here,” she said.