Ruapehu skifield operator placed in voluntary administration

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields in the central North Island has gone into voluntary administration.

The move, announced on Tuesday afternoon, comes after a horror season which saw early closures as snow stayed stubbornly away from the skifields.

In a statement, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said John Fisk and Richard Nacey, of PwC, were appointed voluntary administrators following a resolution of the company’s directors. Companies in financial distress can put themselves in the hands of administrators to review the business and see if it can be saved.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts employs about 196 staff across the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas.

Voluntary administrator John Fisk said the business had faced tough times.

“The company has had a very difficult last three years, with the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, paired with poor weather this season, meaning that the business has been placed under significant cash flow pressure.”

He said directors had looked at options including a capital raise and a request for additional Crown funding, but had not been able to secure the required level of capital.

The Voluntary Administrators would continue to trade the business while looking to “determine the most appropriate way forward to maximise recoveries for creditors.”

An initial report on the financial state of the company would be tabled at the first meeting of creditors.

The company said on social media that Whakapapa will continue to operate as planned, weather permitting, through to season close at Labour Weekend on October 24.

The three T bars – Valley, Knoll, and Far West – will be running, along with the Sky Waka gondola for access and sightseeing.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said news of the voluntary administration did not come as a surprise, given it followed two or three years of struggle during Covid-19, and the weather.

He said the news would be upsetting for staff and he really felt for them.

“Our heart goes out to them through this time of uncertainty,” he said.

Trewavas said he hadn’t seen any reports on the impact of climate change on the long term viability of the business, but said although there might not be the snow in the future that there had been in the past, there were many other activities to draw people to the region such as the gondola, Tongariro National Park, and fishing.

“We would certainly prefer to have the snow, that’s for sure, and certainly prefer to be operating at full whack,” he said.

Since opening on July 8, the mountain has suffered from a lack of snow, with much of it washed away by rain soon after landing on its slopes, leading some to say it was the worst ski season in decades.

In late August, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said about a third of its 405 staff on the mountain had lost their jobs due to a lack of both snow and visitors on Mt Ruapehu’s skifields.

Tūroa skifield was closed “until further notice” at the time, but was reopened after a large dumping of snow earlier this month.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts soon after said forecasts were unlikely to replenish the ski fields and the decision was made to close Tūroa on Sunday, October 9.