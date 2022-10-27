ANZ records first $2b profit

ANZ has reported a strong profit for the year to September.

ANZ New Zealand has posted its first $2 billion annual profit.

In the year to September 30, it made a cash net profit after tax of $2.064 billion and statutory net profit after tax, up 8% compared to the year before, which includes gains and losses from economic hedges of $2.229b, up 20%.

Chief executive Antonia Watson said the 8% increase in profit was a result of a combination of pent-up economic activity after the pandemic and a buoyant housing market.

“Coming into the 2021-2022 financial year we didn’t anticipate the New Zealand economy would hold up as well as it has,” Watson said.

“While inflation and supply chain problems, particularly for importers and exporters, were an issue for many customers throughout the year the desire to get back to some kind of normal kept consumer spending up.

“While the housing market has quietened significantly in recent months, following four official cash rate (OCR) rises since May, it was strong for most of the financial year.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Home lending increased $5.3b to $104b over the year.

“Banks are a reflection of the economies they operate in, and New Zealand has been far more resilient than expected,” Watson said.

Banking expert Claire Matthews, from Massey University, said when interest rates started to rise, banks’ margins on lending increased. Banks had also been doing larger amounts of lending in recent times, with house prices being higher.

She said the bank’s profits were not likely to grow substantially over the next year, but nor were they likely to fall substantially.

Interest rate rises still had some way to go but some borrowers could hit trouble.

ANZ said non-housing lending to business and institutional customers, including agri, increased by $700 million.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s new capital rules equate to an increase in minimum regulatory capital required of $2.2b over the course of the year.

“Many of our customers have taken the opportunity to pay down debt and increase their savings. This caution is wise given the dark clouds on the horizon,” Watson said.

“Inflation is stubbornly high and that will mean higher costs of living and higher interest rates for longer. Global growth and geopolitical issues outside New Zealand’s control could also severely impact the country in 2023.

“The uncertain environment means New Zealanders need to be cautious.”

That was the main reason for ANZ increasing its credit impairment provisions to $751m.

She said the bank had assigned team to closely monitor customers for signs they might be concerned about managing their finances or coming under financial pressure as interest rates rose and the economy slowed.

“At the moment, the vast majority of customers are in a sound financial position but we know that many will roll off fixed home loans onto higher rates over the coming year. When that happens some will be under financial pressure.”