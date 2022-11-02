RMA reform bill introduced 'within weeks', PM says

Resource Management Act (RMA) reform legislation will be introduced to Parliament within the coming weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern made the comments as she addressed a BusinessNZ event in Auckland on Wednesday evening.

In February, Environment Minister David Parker announced the RMA would be scrapped, but the new planning regime would not be passed until the end of 2022.

National tried to overhaul the RMA in its last term of Government.

The RMA has often been blamed for high house prices due to, critics say, its tendency to make land expensive and difficult to develop.

“The resource management system it is a patchwork that isn’t working any more,” Ardern said on Wednesday.

“Progress takes too long and costs too much all the while not doing what it says on the tin and protecting our environmental resources. Infracom estimates developers are spending $1.3 billion a year on resource consents, or over 5% of project costs – putting us at the extreme end of UK and EU comparisons of between 0.1% and 5%. It’s driven New Zealand’s housing to being amongst the least affordable in the OECD.

“But I can confirm today, that new legislation will be introduced to the House by minister David Parker in the form of the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill – within the coming weeks, with an aim to pass them into law next year.”

She said consents would be simplified and “designations would mean some activities could happen as of right”, which would cut costs and save time.

“Using conservative estimates, the new system is expected to deliver between $3 and $5 in benefits for every $1 spent, with reduced consents leading to savings of up to nearly half a billion a year. It’s progress that has been long needed. And it’s paramount we get those settings right.”