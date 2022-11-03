Countdown staff agree to 12% pay rise deal

First Union says its members who work at Countdown have voted to accept a two-year collective agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, the Living Wage as the minimum starting rate, improvements to pandemic leave and sick leave, and commitments to “work collaboratively” on urgent security and staffing issues.

The Living Wage for 2022/2023 is $23.65 an hour.

The union said that would mean that most people working at Countdown would earn between $24 and $26 an hour.

It said the agreement had been voted on by members over the last month and put Countdown workers on some of the highest wages in the supermarket industry.

First Union acting retail and finance secretary Ben Peterson said it could “lay the groundwork” for a fair pay agreement for all workers across the country.

"Besides meaningful wage increases, the deal also includes a commitment to urgently work alongside the company on the crucial issues of safe staffing levels and security at work."

"Given that this is a national agreement covering around 18,000 workers with a focus on fairer pay and safer supermarkets, this is as close to a practical framework for a future FPA as you could design."

Catherine Richards, a Countdown checkout manager and member of First Union’s bargaining team, said the new agreement took considerable negotiation and collaboration between members from across the country over several months.

"The pay increase is the difference between working an extra shift to earn a little bit more or working one because you have to pay your bills that week," said Richards.

"Coming out of a three-year agreement, it was important to catch up during a cost of living crisis and I’m proud of what we were able to achieve."

"It’s exciting that this work is raising the standard for supermarket workers overall and that it could contribute to a future FPA."

Peterson said cotton On staff had also ratified a new national agreement containing pay increases between 11.5% and 13.7%.

Wages have been rising quickly over recent months as inflation pressure builds.

Unemployment data on Wednesday showed wages were rising, by some measures, at a rate that had not been seen for more than 30 years.