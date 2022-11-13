Mentor as Anything: how Kiwis helping Kiwis have kept the heart of the economy beating

Darran Rowe visits Te Ata Rest Home once a month with his dog Ginger to the delight of the residents.

Darran Rowe​ is a teacher. He was teaching kids, while dreaming of turning his dog teaching skills into a business. It all seemed Mission Impossible.

Then he teamed up with business mentor Sarah Imeson​. Now Rowe is as happy as a labrador with a bag of doggie treats, running a full-time business looking to take on new trainers, his wife Papia is on board, and they are eying the lucrative Auckland market.

“I actually have more fun with my dogs now, which is always a good thing,” he tells Stuff from Cambridge.

Without Matamata-based Imeson, Rowe says he would never have been able to turn Mindfulness4dogs into a full-time business.

Hairy Dog Photography Canine behaviourist, Darran Rowe.

READ MORE:

* Finding a business mentor

* Eco-educator says enlisting the help of a business mentor saved her company

* From great idea to moneymaker



“To have the freedom now to just do what I want ... it's brilliant. It's just opened up everything. And that wouldn't have been possible without that kind of fee structuring that Sarah helped me with.”

Imeson is part of Business Mentors New Zealand,an independent not-for-profit organisation which this month celebrates 30 years of helping out small and medium business, keeping them afloat then sending them speeding across the economic waters.

For 20 years Rowe had trained dogs part-time, wanting to do it full-time.

“I never really thought that I could bridge that gap,” he says.

“That was always what I wanted to do, but it never seemed to be possible.”

SUPPLIED Marketing consultant Sarah Imeson helps business owners assess the risks.

And then along came Imeson, with her mentoring and her passion for her own business, Daisy Digital Marketing.

“It took away the stress that it might not work,” Rowe says.

“She just gave me so much confidence about how you've just got to get out there and do it. But you can't half-heartedly do it. And that's the reason why it wasn't working, I was doing a bit of this and a bit of that.

“You've got to commit and once you commit things just fall into place. And that's what happened, with her guidance really pushing me in the right direction. It was very much 'have you thought about this, have you thought about that'?”

Imeson donated her time to Rowe over a couple of years. He was a fast learner, a risk-taker, a doer, rather than a talker. But he had a specific set of skills, which she was able to augment.

“When we were first matched up he was a reasonably new business, and wasn't where he needed to be in order to sustain that over the long-term, in terms of revenue and profitability.”

Hairy Dog Photography Papia and Darran Rowe work together.

Rowe had undervalued himself, a common problem with small businesses.

“He had a few problems that he needed to address. One was, there was just Darran in the business at that time. So there's only so many hours that he has in the day that he could trade for the money,” she says.

“He was also undervaluing himself and his experience; he's not just your average dog trainer, so there was a whole piece on his market positioning, his value proposition and pricing, and things to go with that.

“A lot of it was he's just fantastic at what he does, but having the confidence to follow his instincts and take those leaps and to really value his expertise was something we did lots of work on, and those multiple revenue streams too.

“He's an awesome action taker. A lot of people get stuck in loops of talking about things, and they're reluctant to try something different. Or they might say that they are, but then they don't actually go and take that action.”

Growing a business was about being brave enough to have a go and try different things, to realise it didn't need to be perfect, or even right the first time, and to know he had the capacity to change the model as needed, she said.

Sir James Fletcher, Sir Ralph Norris and others mooted Business Mentors New Zealand in 1990, with it coming into fruition in 1991. Since then about $250 million worth of mentor time, and about a quarter of a billion dollars has been donated, Norris tells Stuff .

Chris Skelton Sir Ralph Norris was there when the mentor scheme kicked of 30 years ago.

“If you look at the numbers over that period of time, 80,000 businesses have been the recipients of mentoring. We've currently got 1800 volunteer mentors, who give up their time and their knowledge,” he says.

“We all got involved because we saw small businesses being the lifeblood of business, the backbone of the New Zealand economy, and that was the rationale behind getting in and supporting small businesses through mentoring.”

With around 550,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand, the sector comprises a broad range of businesses that are at the heart of our economy and communities.

Business Mentors has a close working relationship with MBIE, ensuring access to relevant business development and growth initiatives that complement our business mentoring service.

Through recessions, the global financial crisis and a global pandemic, mentors have helping people achieve their business dreams, opening employment and economic opportunities.

Norris, a giant of New Zealand industry across decades, is proud of how Business Mentors has helped the Kiwi business garden grow, but hands the credit for that to mentors such as Imeson.

“They are what makes the organisation tick. Without them, there would be nothing,” he says.

“So it's all very well for people like me to commentate on what's happened over the past, but my contribution is relatively small when I look at the contribution that's been made by mentors. They are the critical factor.”

SUPPLIED Ben and Sarah Bonoma at Dancing Sands distillery in Takaka.

Mentors are a cheap way of sprinkling new businesses with skills it is not possible for them to have.

“Unfortunately, a significant proportion of businesses fail because they just don't have access to the appropriate skills to help them face up to some of the problems that they will encounter,” Norris says.

People often don't value their time, as much as they should, he says.

“Understanding the importance of pricing, what the real value is of what you're providing, is really important to make sure that the business is successful.

“If you're under rewarding yourself, then typically, you're in a situation where the business may not flourish, because you're not adding the appropriate level of revenue in order to reinvest in the business.

“So making sure that you've got the pricing dynamics right is really, really important. That sort of information would come from a mentor able to take a helicopter view of the business and provide advice as to how best to make sure that you are appropriately pricing your goods and services.

“I think it's important to understand what the differences between a hobby and a business are. If you're running it as a hobby, it's unlikely to be successful.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dancing Sands Gin has benefitted from outside help.

“But then again, it pays to really love what you do, because if you do love it, you give the best of your effort. But it’s important to really understand the distinction between ‘is it a hobby or is it a business?’.”

Out on a limb at Takaka in Golden Bay, Sarah Bonoma knows only too well what Norris was talking about. When she was working in UK corporates, she had access to HR teams and finance teams; at Dancing Sands distillery she did not.

She discovered Business Mentors, and worked with Gael Gordon, who had extensive business management background spanning three decades across a wide spread of industries, sectors, and countries.

With Bonoma working closely alongside husband Ben at the distillery, outside eyes allowed more objectivity as the business got to a point where it needed to be scaled up, turning what started as a fun distillery into an ongoing business.

“I needed someone completely separate who wasn't invested who would just give me an honest sounding board, and I found out about the business mentors purely by chance. I didn't even know it existed,” she said.

She was matched with Gordon.

Unsplash Mentors offer an objective eye.

“It was wonderful to have someone who was super smart, had a lot of business experience to talk to. She just got it. She understood what I was going through and how I was feeling,” Bonoma says.

“She really challenged me on things where I was wavering, or if there were hard decisions that needed to be made around how we structured the team.

“I was wavering around dealing with that because it's hard, when you have to deal with people and you know them personally, and they're part of your team.

“She made me sit down and say, `well, look, if you don't make these changes and address this head on, then what's going to happen?’ Playing through scenarios with me of ]if I don't make these hard calls, where am I going to end up?’.”

Those meetings also gave Bonoma confidence she could run a business, she could make decisions, she was not isolated from help.

“She really helped me build my confidence, that I was perfectly capable of doing this job, and doing it well. Whenever now a decision comes up, you think back to those conversations with Gael.

“And I remind myself that this feels uncomfortable now, or it feels like a difficult decision now. But you have to look at it head on, and you have to work through it.

“We've had many examples, obviously over the last couple of years, with COVID things have been up, down all around changing every five minutes, lockdowns, you name it. I've learned to try and calmly work through every challenge that's been thrown at us.

“And I think it's been those conversations that I've had with Gael that just made me go 'you know what, I'm perfectly able to do this and I have every right to have a seat at this table'. And I think, I hope, my team would tell you that they see that too, that I do a decent job.

Hairy Dog Photography Darran Rowe hard at work in his dream job.

“I found it such a useful experience, and I hope one day in the future to be able to pay it forward and play that mentor role to someone else, when the time is right.”

Back in the Waikato, Rowe is enjoying more time with his dogs, and a successful business. Imeson too is a dog owner, which might help explain why they gelled so well.

All Rowe is worried about is his work becoming mundane. He’s fighting that, alongside a bevy of border collies and Irish setters (he has seven dogs).

“Once things become mundane, that's when jobs go wrong. So I'm always thinking `how can I do something that I've done last year slightly differently’.

“I'm constantly reinventing myself and reinventing the company in some way, because it can become really mundane, and then something you felt really passionate about, might become a real sort of drag. I haven't got there yet, but then dogs are always different.

“I'm basically going to work and playing with dogs all day.”

And if Rowe had to chose whether one of his border collies or an Irish setter was best suited to run a business, you feel he’d opt for the latter. He is a huge admirer of the breed, often maligned as less clever than the border collie.

“Irish Setters are incredibly clever, but they kind of get away with being stupid all their life, because people don't expect them to be,” he says.

“Border collies don't get that opportunity, everyone expects them to be really clever and that's therefore what they have to be. A border collie, well-trained, will work with you, and for you.

“An Irish Setter will kind of look at and say "well what's in it for me mate?" So you've got to work a bit harder with them, I use my Irish Setters for behaviour work.”

So that’s settered, then.