The fear that took a Kiwi toy tycoon from law school dropout to billionaire

Nick Mowbray is the latest guest of Simon Bridges on his Generally Famous podcast.

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Driven by a competitiveness​ and a fear of failure, Nick Mowbray has gone from law school dropout to billionaire toy tycoon in two decades.

The 37-year-old, who owns the $3 billion Zuru toy company with his siblings,​ is the latest guest of Simon Bridges on his Generally Famous podcast. Listen above.

The pair spoke about a range of issues including the Mowbray brothers’ ‘$1 a day’ beginnings as businessmen in China, New Zealand’s economic approach and his lessons from business.

READ MORE:

* Blake Lively reveals 'heroic' efforts by Zuru's Nick Mowbray: 'I felt incredibly grateful'

* Family await approval for subterranean house that would be one of NZ's biggest homes

* Toy giant Zuru facing legal fight over bid to ID negative review authors



Nick says the Mowbray siblings’ competitiveness comes from his parents.

“I remember we used to have ice block eating competitions and you had to try and eat your ice block the slowest.

“Dad was always pushing us to do things from a pretty young age. He kind of drilled into us almost, that when you're younger, that's the time to have a crack at something yourself,” he says.

“If you just start and work really hard at that, eventually you'll crack it.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Nick Mowbray says his dad’s encouragement to ‘have a crack at something’ put them on the path to success.

The siblings started with Nick’s older brother Mat making model hot air balloons using plastic bags.

“As I got older, we'd go door to door selling all around New Zealand, backpacking around.

“Those are pretty good lessons actually, knocking on a door. Being able to handle rejection over and over again, and not let it affect us.”

Nick lasted a year at law school in Wellington before moving to China with Mat, where they lived in a small apartment for $20 a month and ate for 30 to 40 cents a day.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff It wasn’t plain sailing from the beginning, Nick Mowbray tells Simon Bridges.

Success was far from instant. Nick slept and washed in the showroom, and once woke up to a discover a buyer there, early for a meeting.

That meeting got rescheduled, but a breakthrough did come, and they signed a deal to distribute US toy products globally.

“From there, we started to get like the odd hit, we had ZBS. Then we had Robo Fish, which took us to $100 million. Step by step it was an evolution, then before we know it now we're in the top few toy companies in the world.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff When Nick Mowbray first moved to China, he and his brother lived in a small apartment for $20 a month.

Nick understands the disbelief from many when they hear the story of those formative days in business in Asia.

“The first couple of years me and Matt, we celebrated Christmas at McDonald's because we would spend the equivalent of three bucks on a Big Mac.

“We really lived on a couple of dollars a day for years, like years and years’.”

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ A day’s delay didn’t hamper the grand finale of this year’s Balloons Over Waikato.

With Zuru having faced legal issues including the Glassdoor review case, Nick was asked by Bridges if they’d sailed “close to the wind” to achieve their success,

“I don’t think (so), I think it is down to pure perseverance. It's the people that can stick it out the longest, and almost sacrifice the most for the longest and continuously get better,” he said.

To listen to the full interview, in which Nick also talks about his lessons in life and business, as well as New Zealand’s economic approach, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous.

There’s a new episode of the podcast at 5am each Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify and all the other podcast apps to get instant, automatic access to the latest episode.