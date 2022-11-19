How Kiwi billionaire Nick Mowbray wants to tackle housing affordability

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

Zuru’s billionaire Kiwi owner Nick Mowbray wants the world-leading toy company to help tackle housing affordability.

When asked if he aspired for Zuru to rise to the levels of global tech giants like Apple, Tesla, Google, Mowbray replied: “100%.”

Mowbray says the $3 billion company, which he owns with his siblings, will become a global tech giant by chasing a greater purpose: making housing more affordable.

“Yes, we've created a really big business around them (toys and consumer goods), that's great,” he told Simon Bridges on the Generally Famous podcast.

“They're probably all a stepping block at solving what we see as one of the biggest problems in the world, which is making building more affordable housing.

“How do we make it 10 times more affordable?”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Simon Bridges chats with Nick Mowbray during the recording of the Generally Famous podcast.

Mowbray wants to use Zuru’s automated production processes to make housing construction more affordable.

“Most of our competitors outsource all their production to third party contract manufacturers, we build a lot of our own facilities ourselves.

“We go a step further, we automate a lot of our productions. We build a new automatic process on average every two weeks.”

While Zuru obviously creates huge numbers of products, Mowbray agrees that it’s more of an innovation business.

“Some of the factories and facilities we build, until you see them, it's hard to almost comprehend the level of complexity of building a product (at scale) without people…it's difficult.”

Is Mowbray dissatisfied despite the success of Zuru and the huge wealth he has attained? A bit.

“We're always constructively unsatisfied. I think that's a trait of any kind of good entrepreneur, you want to keep pushing forward and part of that is paranoia of going backwards.

“But I'm happy, I love doing what I do. I'll do it forever, I don't think I'll ever retire.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Nick Mowbray told Simon Bridges he will never retire.

“It (wealth) means time, it gives you time to do what you want and how you want to do it and allows you to maybe go and solve bigger problems.”

