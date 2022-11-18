Elon Musk 'would probably fall foul of NZ employment law'

1News’ Logan Church looks at if the US$44 billion deal will pay off for Musk or see users leave in droves.

Elon Musk’s managerial style has not endeared him to everyone at Twitter, but one New Zealand employment law specialist says some of his tactics would not even be legal in this country.

Musk took over as chief executive of the company after acquiring it in a US$44 billion (NZ$71.79b) takeover.

He fired much of its full-time workforce by email early this month and was expected to eliminate numerous contract jobs for those responsible for fighting misinformation and other harmful content.

Earlier this week, he sent an email to remaining staff, telling them they should decide by Thursday evening, local time, whether they wanted to remain with the business. Those who did not accept a new way of working would be give three months’ severance pay.

Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore" to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

A number of engineers also said on Twitter they were fired after saying something critical of Musk, either on Twitter or on the company’s internal messaging system.

Alison Maelzer, a partner at law firm Hesketh Henry, said New Zealand employment law would not allow for much of this approach.

She said ultimatums, or statements that could amount to unilateral change to employees’ terms and conditions were not lawful in New Zealand.

AP Elon Musk has told Twitter employees they will need to be ‘hardcore’.

“The reported ‘if you don’t agree to change your terms and conditions, your employment will be terminated’ would not comply with NZ requirements to bargain in good faith about any proposed change to someone’s employment agreement. A dismissal in these circumstances would almost certainly be unjustified in New Zealand,” she said.

“New Zealand employment law also requires the employer to follow a process before deciding to terminate employment – this process will involve putting any allegations to the employee, seeking their feedback, genuinely considering it, and only then making a decision.

“An employer also needs good grounds for dismissal– the dismissal needs to be an action that a fair and reasonable employer could have taken in all the circumstances. ‘You didn’t commit to hardcore Twitter’ would be unlikely to warrant a justified dismissal in New Zealand.”

But she said comments made about the company or Twitter or internal communications platforms could be considered misconduct or serious misconduct under New Zealand law.

“This would depend on the nature of the comments, and any policies the employer has in place about social media and other communications. There are definitely employees in New Zealand who have lost their jobs as a result of comments or posts on social media. As above though, the employer would need to follow a fair process before reaching a conclusion that the employee’s conduct warranted dismissal.”