'We don't call ourselves a backpackers anymore'

Koanui Lodge and Backpackers is housing mainly Kiwi workers, with backpackers making up about 10% of stayers these days.

Business is “less hassle” but “less fun” for Koanui Lodge & Backpackers owner Dion Peat, since his 44-bed hostel started housing mainly long-term Kiwi workers.

Peat, who has been running the lodge on Blenheim’s Main St for the past five years, said backpackers were only 10% of his current occupancy.

“We don't really call ourselves backpackers any more, because we don't cater to backpackers because they just don't exist.

“Pre-Covid we would be full in November, of at least 44 guests, and they would all be backpackers from all around the world, and at the moment I have four backpackers. So I am full, but not with backpackers, with workers.”

Peat said shifting the business away from backpacker accommodation to longer-term accommodation was the only way to keep operating in the absence of international travellers.

“If we didn't take New Zealanders, we would actually be empty.

“We've maintained the business that way, because we've actively gone out and talked to companies. So we have winery staff, we have Talley's staff, there is a dog food factory across the road from us, we have their staff, but then they are literally all Kiwis.

“It's less fun, because the internationals were more partying and having fun. And then the Kiwis are just watching TV and getting ready for the next day's work. So it's less hassle. You don't have to clean up as much, but it's less fun.

“I've lost staff that are not interested in just being the housekeeper cleaners for New Zealand workers. They enjoyed the backpackers’ party atmosphere, and we don't have that any more,” Peat said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Four Seasons Backpackers, in Spring Creek, closed in 2020 and has been on the market since.

Government figures showed national backpacker bed numbers had dropped to just under 12,000, as of last month, after sitting around 27,000 in 2019.

Since the pandemic, Blenheim had lost Arrow Backpackers on Budge St, Four Seasons Backpackers in Spring Creek, which closed in 2020 and had been on the market since, and The Grapevine Backpackers on Terrace Park, which was turned into RSE accommodation last year.

A new owner took over Jack's Backpackers on High Street about six months ago. She said they were still operating as a backpackers but were receiving a lot of calls for emergency housing.

“When people ring you to say do you have a bed? It's like, well, yes, I do. But under what capacity? Are you a Kiwi that has nowhere else to live or a backpacker travelling through?

“Because the Kiwis that have nowhere else to live come with a whole lot of baggage; drugs, alcohol, drama ... They don't respect the place, and are really hard to get rid of,” she said.

Copperbeech Backpackers manager Annette Gould said they were making sure to keep beds for international travellers as booking were slowly picking up.

“We currently have five Kiwis. I usually say, I can give you one or two weeks as I want them to move on. And of course, they hang around a lot more, so that's not ideal for us.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Copperbeech Backpackers manager Annette Gould said they were keeping beds available for international travellers as bookings were picking up.

Copperbeech Backpackers owner Shane Roughan, who also runs Leeways Backpackers on Lansdowne St, said it wasn't as it was pre-Covid.

“Prior to Covid, we would be pretty full by now and through to winter. Right now, we are probably about 60 to 70% full, but there is a lot of people enquiring now for harvest next year.”

Roughan said Leeways was used as RSE accommodation since the Covid pandemic.

“Maybe next year, we'll probably look at going back to backpackers.

“Copperbeech is one of the busiest backpackers in Marlborough, and it always has been.

“Once Copperbeech gets full then we know we could probably open up Leeways again and use it as a backpackers, but until that happens we won't do it.”