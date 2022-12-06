Pre-loved linen shop throws in the towel after three decades

Bread of Life's chair person Liz Connor, Right, with volunteers from left, Joy McIntyre, Judy Webb, Barbara Ching and Sue Williams will close the charity shop for the last time on December 16.

A charity store in Blenheim which sells linen for as little as for $5 is closing after three decades.

The end of its tenancy, fewer volunteers and patrons have prompted Bread of Life's shop Sheets and Things to close for the last time on December 16.

Bread of Life chairperson Liz Connor said they couldn't afford a new place.

"We've been trying to look for somewhere that's quite cheap, but the rent these days is quite a lot, and Dan [their landlord] is wanting his shop back to expand his business, which is the One Stop [Brake & Auto] shop next door to this place.”

Connor said the once busy shop still had its regular customers but has had fewer patrons in the past year.

"With Kmart and Warehouse having such cheap prices, people can get new stuff for very, very cheap, so they tend to go there as well.

"And our volunteers are getting fewer and fewer and older and older and we felt that it was probably time just to let it go," she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF With the end of its tenancy, fewer volunteers and patrons, the Christian charitable trust has decided to close the secondhand shop for good.

Established by the Christian charitable trust 30 years ago, the Sheets and Things Blenheim takes donations of reusable linen to re-sell and give funds back to the community.

Connor said she was thankful for all their supporters over the years.

"A1 [Drycleaning and Laundry] have given us two bags of laundry free to do every week, so they have been marvellous so we will give them a donation to on our way out.

"A big thank you to all the people that have dropped off things, and especially to our workers because they have been taking home linen and washing them themselves for a long, long time and that's a huge thing to ask volunteers. I think they just need a break themselves," Connor said.

Bread of Life trustee Rebekah Kenny said the charity ha been a great space and service to the community

"Now that we have announced that we were closing, we've had a lot of people messaging saying that they were really gutted and really sad that we'll be closing, but it was just a decision that the board had to make."

From now and until its closure on December 16, the secondhand store is having a massive sale, offering the chance to bring your own bag and fill it up for $5.

Anything that isn't purchased by December 16 will be donated to local charities.