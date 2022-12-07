Māori business confidence dips, but remains more optimistic than most

Ko Tāne director Dave Brennan says the Māori cultural tourism business would have been sunk without Government help.

Confidence and wellbeing have dropped significantly among Māori businesspeople in 2022, but the sector remains optimistic about the future.

The most recent Pūrongo Pakihi Māori report shows the mood in the Māori business sector is less bouyant compared to May – dropping 9 points to 64 out of 100.

Māori business leaders are, however, positive about the future, with 83% saying that they expect to feel positive about their business performance all or most of the time in six months’ time.

This was 16% higher than the whole-of-business average at 67%.

READ MORE:

* Could Vodafone's rebrand to One New Zealand backfire?

* Māori investment is thriving

* The Monitor economy Q&A – Michael Barnett, Auckland Business Chamber CEO



The study used the World Health Organisation-5 scale, an internationally recognised measure of wellbeing that asks respondents to rate how they have been feeling from one to five.

Māori business leaders also had a much more positive outlook for future life satisfaction, with 80% saying that they expect to feel satisfied with life all or most of the time, 8% higher than the whole-of-business average.

SUPPLIED BDO Māori Business Sector leader Angela Edwards said it was worrying to see the decline of confidence and wellbeing declining among Māori business.

BDO Māori Business Sector leader Angela Edwards (Ngāpuhi) lead the study. She said it was worrying to see the decline of confidence and wellbeing among Māori business.

“Conditions are really tough at the moment, and uncertainty continues. It’s really important that Māori business leaders seek the help they need,” she said.

The Māori business sector is one of the fastest growing economies in Aotearoa, with Māori businesses and non-profit organisations owning almost $69 billion in assets as of 2018.

Cashflow was cited by Māori business leaders as the number one cause for declining wellbeing.

Of those who said their confidence and wellbeing had declined, 36% cited cashflow, followed by Covid-19 at 35% and workload being too high at 31%. (Number have been rounded.)

Another factor making it harder to do business was a lack of people who understand te reo and te ao Māori.

Tākuta Ferris​, spokesperson for the New Zealand Māori Council, said virtually everyone in the country knew some Māori words such as whānau, hui and mahi.

“If you’re looking at the business and the corporate side of things, there's definitely a well ingrained expectation that as part of your set of professional capabilities there’s some ability and awareness around te ao Māori, Māori language, Māori customs,” he said.

“In the business sector, if you can't really operate well from a Māori perspective, or at least be cognisant enough to engage well with Māori, you're not likely to do a lot of business with Māori.

Supplied Tākuta Ferris​, spokesperson for the New Zealand Māori Council, said virtually everyone in the country knew some Māori words such as whānau, hui and mahi.

“The Māori economy is a huge part of the New Zealand economy, and growing at a rate that's faster than most other segments of the economy.

“I believe some of the optimism is driven by factors that are not just business-related. It comes from a change in perspective and te ao Māori being valued more,” Edwards said.

“We have seen this in a resurgence of te reo Māori, recognition of Matariki with a national public holiday, local Aotearoa history being taught in schools and co-governance being implemented in government. These factors and more make for a brighter future in Aotearoa.”

The 2022 Pūrongo Pakihi Māori report, by accounting firm BDO, received responses from 80 business owners identifying as Māori from around the country from May to November 2022.