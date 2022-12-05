Warkworth chocolatier Chocolate Brown placed into voluntary administration

A popular Warkworth chocolatier has been placed into voluntary administration.

Chocolate Brown, which employed 38 staff as part of its chocolate-making and cafe business, was placed into administration and Bryan Williams of BWA Insolvency appointed administrator on December 1.

The artisan chocolate business had been trading for 30 years and its chocolate is sold in retail outlets nationwide.

As well as running the Warkworth cafe, Chocolate Brown operates Snells Beach restaurant Bayside Bistro.

Williams said Covid-19 restrictions had significantly affected Chocolate Brown, with lockdowns reducing revenue through both the Chocolate Brown Cafe and Baysite Bistro.

“The consequences of Covid have caused a heavy toll for the company to bear, with the shareholders contributing their life’s savings to preserve the business and the making of its award-winning hand-crafted chocolates. Despite admirable efforts by the owners, they reached the point where they could no longer continue,” Williams said in a statement.

The company was moved into voluntary administration by its directors.

The administrator is looking to sell the business on in the New Year and would restructure it in the meantime in order to keep it viable.

Williams said the restructure would mean one third of the staff would be made redundant.

Bayside Bistro had its final day of trade on Sunday.

More to come.