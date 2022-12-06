Commerce Commission 'assessing' complaints about tiny home company Podular

The Commerce Commission is assessing four complaints about Podular, a modular housing company which has gone into liquidation, millions of dollars in the red.

The Commission’s general manager of fair trading, Vanessa Horne, said three of the complaints had been received in the past month and while it was not currently investigating, it was assessing the complaints and “considering the information provided”.

Stuff has been deluged with complaints and stories about the prefabrication company after Podular director Charles Innes made a public apology on Sunday, two days after liquidators estimated customers had paid $2 million in deposits for homes that hadn’t even been started.

Liquidators said deposits held in the company’s general account “do not appear to have been spent for the purposes in which they were paid”.

Podular marketed small but architectural dwellings that were built off site. Prices ranged in the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Stuff has spoken to customers who have paid hefty instalments – one couple had paid $560,000 – but say they have no home to show for it.

Liquidators, in their first report on Friday, estimated the company’s deficits ran to more than $5m.

“The liquidators have concerns regarding the conduct of the management of the company,” the report said, “and will conduct an investigation into the failure of the company."

Innes, a former bankrupt who helped launch Podular, just months after being discharged from bankruptcy, told Stuff that the business grew too quickly and suffered during the Covid lockdowns. However, Stuff understands customers were paying deposits on builds as recently as June.

Liquidators were told that prior to stopping trade, Podular’s shareholder, Ilan Gross, had tried to find a buyer for the business, with no success. Liquidators have secured business assets and projects, including vehicles.

Innes’ apology has not washed with angry customers, who say they feel duped.

One couple say they had paid about $270,000 out of a $300,000 contract they signed in March 2021. The pair had a small section they wished to build on in Wellington to rent out for extra income, and Podular agreed to build onsite, they say. The couple funded the contract by leveraging against their equity on their home.

“That’s when the nightmare started,” the wife, who Stuff agreed not to name, said. “We were always begging for updates. We were the ones reaching out, saying, ‘what’s happening?’”

It was “very slow progress” up until February 2022, when a project manager on the build left. The couple say they were told he had been called away to work on Podular projects in Christchurch. Another project manager took over, but they subsequently left too.

The structure in their backyard is not completed, but documents relating to its build are also missing, and thus other builders are reluctant to take on the work to finish it, the couple say.

“We’re trying to just be positive,” she says, “but it’s our hard-earned money. We’re already paying high interest rates on our mortgage and a recession is coming. It’s impacted our lives. We don’t deserve it.”

Podular director Charles Innes said he wasn’t aware of any complaints to the Commerce Commission. Ilan Gross declined to comment.

Supplied Scott Fisher, chief executive of OffsiteNZ, formerly PreFab NZ, is calling for better consumer protection, like a government guarantee scheme.

Offsite NZ (formerly PrefabNZ) chief executive Scott Fisher said any liquidation in the construction sector was unwelcome and “customers left out of pocket is unacceptable”.

Asked whether it was a bad look for the prefabrication industry – which had enjoyed growth as it offered lower cost homes in quicker times than a typical build – he said, “any business failure is not good for the construction industry”.

“However, offsite build solutions are increasing in popularity as build times are faster and create far less waste.”

The Building Act has recently changed to help with offsite solutions, which would help grow the sector, he said.

While a “robust schedule” of progress payments should provide prefab customers “a certain amount of protection”, OffsiteNZ had been advocating for the insurance and banking sector, and the government to develop better consumer protection, like a government guarantee scheme.