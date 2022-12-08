Rising rent forces post shop out of Palmerston North city centre

Ken Lusby is calling time on the central city post shop in Palmerston North, amalgamating it with his Terrace End business.

Rising rent, slimming profit margins and crime concerns are set to leave central Palmerston North without a post shop.

For more than a century there's been a post office on or near the corner of Main St and The Square, and since Melbourne Cup day in 1999 it’s been Ken Lusby at the helm.

He loved his customers, and judging by the banter over the counter on Wednesday, the affection was mutual. But the shop was no longer sustainable.

Postal services were to cease on December 23, to be amalgamated with his post shop at Terrace End, while Lotto, stationery and snacks would continue to be sold on Main St until the lease ran out in March.

The Main St postal box lobby would remain, managed by NZ Post.

The shop is just across the street from the once-regal old post office building, the bustling hub of the city’s postal services from 1909 until 1987. Now in disrepair, it has become a metaphor for the public’s waning relationship with mail in the digital age.

Lusby, 70, said rent in the central city was now too expensive, and coupled with online Lotto sales eroding his margins, amid the struggle to find and retain staff, the time had come to consolidate his business. He also owned the post shop in Feilding.

Noting the “closing down” signs about the city he feared many stores on The Square were facing a similar struggle.

“Online [shopping] takes away the personality of business, but I also understand if the world is going 110 miles an hour people have got to prioritise.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Postal services will cease at Inner City Post Shop on December 23, with the shop closing permanently in March.

He hoped the customers he still had would follow him, making the two-kilometre detour to Terrace End.

Many of them he greeted by name. One of them, Jo, had been mugged while waiting at the bus depot in early November.

Though the thief was later caught her possessions weren’t recovered.

As she teared up while talking about the photos of her mother she had lost, Lusby consoled her and reminded her no-one could steal her memories.

Before she left the store, Lusby had agreed to be a reference for her new driver’s licence application.

“That’s the part that we’re missing,” he said, referring to online shopping.

Problems with youth crime on Main St and at Downtown mall were also a factor in leaving the CBD.

A lot of people, particularly the elderly, had been discouraged from coming into the city, due to the “little gangs of scallywags” or being bothered by beggars.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff Post Shop Inner City owner Ken Lusby chatting with customer Jo.

Lusby acknowledged closing the central post shop was going to upset some people, but he also recalled the flack he got more than a decade ago, when the post shop moved off The Square, due to the lack of parking – later compounded when the bus terminal was installed.

The parking would be much better at Terrace End.

An NZ Post spokesperson said it was reviewing its options in respect to finding a new agent for postal services in the central city.