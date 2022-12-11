Apart from Covid smashing our best laid plans, what common traits do we share with chief executives?

Margie Apa is chief executive of Counties Manukau DHB. She talks to Lisa Owen about the woman who was discharged, despite not yet having a Covid-19 test result, which turned out to be positive.

What makes a chief executive officer? Kevin Norquay uncovered more surprises than stereotypes when he investigated for a 12-part series starting today.

What are our CEOs made of? Not snips and snails, not puppy dog’s tails, nor sugar, spice and all things nice. But pretty close.

One business leader comes from a family so poor they ate scraps intended for the pigs, another had an alcoholic father; tough times.

Three of the 12 worked at Greenlane Hospital, three more reached the top from South Auckland, some could do every part of their business, others are more hands off.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab.

One wrote a thesis on Nietzsche's​ philosophy of love, then sought to find himself backpacking overseas and failed; some see their career as a series of random lucky events; others simply followed their hearts.

Pop band Fleetwood Mac features, as does English football side Leeds United, league’s Northcote Tigers and Glenora Bears, while a pair of netball wing attacks, and a Poneke rugby club lock talk of how they soared to the top.

These are the new CEOs, challenging the view of what a business leader looks and thinks and behaves like. Old stereotypes have gone, with nary a tie to be seen; they are juggling ideas, visions and children, several overcame rough starts in life to show what is possible.

So what bonds these community and industry leaders, other than having to cope with Covid smashing into their best laid plans?

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Rugby League CEO Rebecca Russell.

OfficeMax​ boss Kevin Obern​ offers Stuff one theory.

“Lots of chief execs I've talked to, we're about impostor syndrome. ‘Oh, someone's going to find I'm not as good as they think I am’,” he says.

“If you're a real person, you're true to yourself, true to your own values and the things that matter to you, that's the first step.

“If you don't do that, there won't be any other steps. Or if you do go forwards, you won't stay very long because you're going to get found out.”

Self reflection is another theme, then stir in getting the best people to work with you and supporting them back, making the best decisions you can, and don’t (or try not to) beat yourself up if they go wrong. Front up and own it.

With all the negativity swirling in 2022, sitting down with a CEO comes recommended as an uplifting vaccine, pillars of “can do” and optimism, each inspiring in their own way.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Margie Apa, chief executive of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand.

Here are the leaders and visionaries you will meet over the next few weeks.

Peter Beck (Rocket Lab)​; Margie Apa (Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand)​; Paul Newfield (H.R.L. Morrison & Co)​; Cheyne Chambers (Ryman Healthcare New Zealand)​; Nick Astwick (Southern Cross Health Society)​; Arihia Bennett (Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu)​; Chris Blenkiron (New Zealand Aluminium Smelter)​; Mark Ryland (Milford Asset Management)​; Naomi Ballantyne (Partners Life)​; Chris Obern (OfficeMax)​; Rebecca Russell (Auckland Rugby League)​.

This week: Rhiannon McKinnon (Kiwi Wealth)​.