Children take stepmother to court in dispute involving multimillion-dollar family trust

A family dispute involving a multimillion-dollar family trust has gone to the Court of Appeal.

The court sided with Maria Formannoij, and said her stepchildren, Li, Laila and Ken Legler, should pay her costs.

Formannoij married the Leglers' father, Ricco, in 2009.

His father died and left him a significant inheritance, which went into two family trusts, called Horowai and Kaahu.

READ MORE:

* Court rules assets in Eric Watson's offshore trusts are protected, for now

* Will stoush: Widow and niece fight through courts over man's $30m estate

* Family trusts past their 'use by' dates are tricky and costly to wind up



At its inception, Kaahu's final beneficiaries were Ricco Legler and Formannoij, and the discretionary beneficiaries included any children, and any trust which included among its beneficiaries a beneficiary of Kaahu, including the Horowai trust.

Kaahu owns a house in Russell built by Ricco Legler and Formannoij, which the court said was worth several million dollars, and a fund containing about $5 million.

Formannoij said she wanted to sell the Russell property but the children opposed this.

Ricco Legler died in a gliding accident in 2017, leaving Formannoij and a trustee company, BOI Taxation Trustee Co No 2, as trustees of Kaahu.

He left his shares in the trustee company that was the sole trustee of the Horowai trust to Li Legler and the balance of his estate, including a large catamaran, to the Kaahu trust.

In late 2019, Philip Tyler, the accountant for both trusts and director of BOI, concluded that BOI should no longer be a trustee of Kaahu.

Tyler did not want to be involved in litigation between Formannoij and the children, who had lawyers and were seeking information about Ricco Legler's estate and the Kaahu trust. Formannoij became the sole trustee and was required to appoint a new one.

She consulted WRMK Lawyers, who told her she could appoint a corporate trustee, of which she could be a director, whereupon she could resign.

Kaahu Trustee Ltd (KTL) was incorporated with Formannoij and WRMK as shareholders. It became a trustee of Kaahu and Formannoij resigned.

In March 2020, KTL excluded Horowai and the Leglers as beneficiaries of Kaahu. It distributed trust funds to Formannoij and appointed her as the beneficiary.

The Leglers said this action was wrong and Formannoij was required to act in the best interests of the beneficiaries as a whole but instead had acted to benefit herself.

Formannoij wanted to move to Waiheke, where she said she had friends. She said she felt isolated in Russell.

But the children said the house was designed and built by their father. It was funded from legacy Legler family assets. They considered that it should be retained in the trust for future generations.

They felt that Formannoij could have alternative accommodation provided by the trust's other resources.

While the High Court ruled against them, they took their case to the Court of Appeal, which said that Formannoij's motivation to take steps to control Kaahu to improve her living arrangements were not improper.

"As the judge recorded, WRMK Lawyers gave explicit advice to Maria that her ability to make decisions was always subject to the overarching duty of a trustee to act in the best interests of the beneficiaries, a point which was underscored in the course of Maria’s cross-examination. We consider that it is apparent that Maria understood and accepted that advice. In the course of the events that followed, Maria obtained and acted upon further advice of WRMK Lawyers.

"Unlike the [High Court] judge, we do not consider that subsequent decisions, made with the benefit of such advice, to remove the appellants as beneficiaries should be taken into account in the determination of Maria’s subjective motivation at the date of the exercise of the power of appointment.

“The validity of those later actions has never been the subject of legal challenge. If a challenge were to be made, it would fall to be assessed by reference to different principles. In any event the judge considered, correctly in our view, that the totality of the evidence supported the conclusion that Maria was not actuated by an improper purpose.

"In these circumstances we do not consider that it is necessary or appropriate to entertain the appellants’ request for the appointment of an independent trustee, either in place of Maria or in addition to her.”