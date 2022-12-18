The CEO so poor as a child he was fed on scraps: 'I had to believe I could give my kids a better life'

Is the end finally in sight for the stubbornly enduring fax machine?

Kevin Norquay is meeting the new CEOs, challenging the view of what a business leader looks and thinks and behaves like. This week he talks to Kevin Obern.

Christmas is a time when OfficeMax​ chief executive Kevin Obern harks back, not to herald angels singing, but being so poor his family dined on scraps intended for the pigs.

As a child, Obern lived on a Hauraki Plains farm his father managed, where the local supermarket would drop leftovers for the animals.

First, the Oberns would sift through to see if any goodies remained - apples with spots were good - then, just after Christmas, they hit the jackpot.

“The highlight, then it became a low light, was all the out-of-date Christmas puddings and Christmas cakes, and they were still perfect. We thought that was fantastic,” Obern tells Stuff.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kevin Obern lost his taste for Christmas puddings as a child.

But there were a lot of puddings and cakes.

“My mum used to butter it like a sandwich, and I'd have that for school lunch,” he says.

“And then when I came home from school and said ‘anything to eat?’ it was ‘here’s some Christmas cake’, so I’m not such a fan of it these days.”

Character forming? Hell yes. It was right down there, not as far down there as some of his childhood experiences, but bleak all the same. These still shape his attitude to life.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kevin Obern at home in east Auckland.

“Sometimes the past is a bit of a miserable place, when the future can be as bright as you want it to be,” he says.

“I had to believe that I could do something and give my kids and my grandkids a better life than I had.

“I had a very low opinion of myself. I never thought a lot of myself, and it took me … gosh, until I was middle-aged. There was no therapy, there was no support back then in the early 60s.

“I started from a place where … you’d probably call it low self-esteem, and I was surprised when I became head boy (at Rosehill College in Papakura). I was like s..t how did that happen? There’s nothing special about me.”

A half century on, chatting in a Ponsonby office, living in Beachlands, owning a holiday home and leading OfficeMax NZ, Obern still feels twinges of imposter syndrome.

“Lots of chief execs I've talked to mention impostor syndrome. ‘Oh, someone's going to find out I'm not as good as they think I am’.”

OfficeMax operates predominantly as an online business these days with significant distribution capability, with sales staff located in all regions.

As the first child - he was born in Somerset - his mother doted on him, dressed him perfectly, in turn expecting him to be perfect. A farm-raised kid who didn’t like mud, he has grown into an urban adult who doesn’t like failure.

“I'm not very forgiving of myself, I’m much more forgiving of others - a little boy perfect was what my mother needed me to be,” he says.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kevin Obern: “You're not an expert in everything. You're not a specialist in everything.”

“So there is a streak in me that I hate failure. But I also know that I probably learn more from failure than from success. When things have gone wrong I'm pretty self-critical and pretty self analytical.

“At the end of the day when I'm driving home and look back on the day, generally I would focus on the things I could have done better, rather than the things I did well.”

He does give himself one out, in that he can’t know it all, and sometimes decisions have to be made quickly; he delegates authority, he listens to those with the detailed knowledge.

“You're not an expert in everything. You're not a specialist in everything. You have to find people that have that expertise that you don't have, and then you have to be brave enough to empower them to make the right decisions or learn from their own mistakes,” he says.

Doesn’t delegating sap his authority? What about trust?

“Like all forms of trust, I trust people unless they let me down. And if they do let me down, then we have a different issue to deal with, if somebody is dishonest or whatever,” he says.

“But I do have a positive mindset even when bad stuff happens, you learn to take the good from it.

“In looking back at my childhood, it's enabled me to know what I don't want, or how bad it can be, and that then gives you a bit of a measure - you go ‘well, anything better than that is good’, and if I can do even better than that, then great.

“How do I keep my kids safe? How do I make sure those things never happen to them? How do I make sure they get a good education? How do I make sure they're not the ragged kids at school, because that’s what I was.”

He loves stories of boxers who fight their way out of poverty. He doesn’t love stories of those who use a tough upbringing as the reason they failed.

Waikato Times After emigrating, the Oberns lived on a farm in the Whenuakite region on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Obern’s story starts in the mid-1950s, as the son of an English farm labourer who milked cows wearing a shirt and tie.

When Obern was 10, they opted to emigrate, to get ahead. The choices were Australia, Canada, New Zealand, or Lebanon. A Coromandel farmer offered his father work.

Obern, then nine, was upset. He had an emotional talk to his mother about leaving all his friends and family to go to the other side of the world.

“I just felt like the world was going to end. My mum wasn't that keen either, to be fair,” he says. She was even less keen when they arrived in Auckland on the coldest day in 30 years.

“I remember her crying on the street in Auckland. We were waiting for a bus to Thames and all these kids were walking past with no shoes on,” Obern says.

“She said to my dad, ‘John, why have you brought us to this place, that people here can't even afford shoes?’”

The Oberns caught a bus to Thames, the driver flinging newspapers out the window to subscribers as he drove.

“It was this alien country. The guy that my dad was going to work for picked us up from Thames and drove us over Tapu Hill, my mom vomited, there were several vomit stops.

“So here she is now developing this ‘I already hate this place, I've only been here for 48 hours.’”

It was a bad start, yet it turned out great for Obern. He had a bike and a fishing rod, he drove tractors, made silage, sprayed gorse, and helped dad break in the land.

From Coromandel, to Hauraki Plains, to south Auckland, the Oberns progressed, Kevin to head boy at Rosehill College, where regular meetings with headmaster Eric Jerkovich​ and one with a Governor-General raised his sights.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Greenlane Hospital was another step in a long career.

He wanted to be a GP, but somehow mixed up his letters, so wound up a student radio DJ, his studies drowned out by music.

“I looked down the barrel of seven years’ more study and no income and all my mates were driving cars and riding motorbikes, and had girlfriends. The appeal of long-term study kind of went yeah/nah, so I ended up on the student radio station,” he says.

“I knew I wasn't going to pass. So I left, and I went and worked in a gas station, lubing cars and pumping gas.”

Then he worked at Greenlane hospital as a laboratory technician, which offered a broad social life but a thin pay packet. He moved to Databank, started mowing lawns and doing other jobs on the side.

Then he and his then-wife headed for Britain, where Obern got into office supplies for the first time, then he and friends starting their own firm in Somerset, initially working out of a freezing WW2 fumigation bunker, doing their deliveries in station-wagons.

“A couple of guys I'd worked with … started to get phone calls: 'do you guys sell office products, people down here are hopeless’. You hear something once, you hear it twice, you go, that's interesting, you hear it three times you go, there’s an opportunity here.”

It expanded and expanded, a “tiger by the tail” success that spread over several sites, and was eventually sold to American firm Corporate Express. Obern - a car fanatic - bought himself a Porsche 911 with the proceeds.

“I did some of the crazy things that people do when they have a little bit of money. It was a beautiful car.”

His Porsche is long gone, but his experiences in Britain led to him back to New Zealand and OfficeMax, eventually reaching CEO.

Reflecting, Obern sees his career as luck mixed with good choices.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kevin Obern: “Life is a lot about time and chance, some of the opportunities that have come my way, I’ve just been in the right place at the right time.”

“Life is a lot about time and chance, some of the opportunities that have come my way, I’ve just been in the right place at the right time, I can't explain it any better than that,” he says.

“There is a bit of me that says you've got to put yourself forward to be in the right place at the right time, and you've also got to be the best version of yourself ... the authentic version.

“If you go to an interview, and you pretend to be somebody different, sure as hell you're going to get found out. If you manage a team of people, and you have a facade, sure as hell they will find out, they're not going to accept you as a leader.

“And that's true in every aspect of our lives that if you're a real person, you're true to yourself, true to your own values and the things that matter to you, that's the first step.

“If you don't do that, there won't be any other steps. Or if you do go forwards, you won't stay very long because you're going to get found out.”

His secret is to surround himself with good people, and trust them.

“You can't ever know everything you need to hear, but I'd rather turn it over and think about it and look at it from different angles, before I make the decision.

“You're not always given the luxury of time to do that, sometimes you do just have to jump in - Covid’s here what are we going to do? Where are we going to work?”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kevin Obern reflects on his rags to riches life.

He moved into sustainability and personal respect style of leadership early, before they were “a thing”. He feels for his own staff, and wants people to be treated fairly and equitably including those workers overseas who manufacture some of the products OfficeMax sells.

“Maybe I'm just … what's the right word here … I was an early New Age Man. Back In the 70s and 80s I was that guy who was very respectful of all people no matter how different we are. I do seem to pick up on stuff early, and I don't know why that is, I read quite a lot.

“The sustainability journey at OfficeMax has been great. It's been a 20-year journey already and I watch with some interest companies that are celebrating starting these things.”

OfficeMax gets suppliers audited, to ensure they are sustainable and have social credibility, that they do not mistreat or exploit their workers.

“Nobody wants to think that they use a paper product that has deforested a jungle somewhere and orangutans have got nowhere to live. Nobody either wants to buy a ream of paper that's been made by slaves in an unsafe factory offshore.

“I used to think, ‘gosh, is this just a marketing thing? Am I doing it because it'll appeal to a set of people?’

“No, my moral compass is deeper than that. I've always got a conscience about it.

“I've always had a conscience about people at the bottom end. I hated the fact that I might buy and sell stuff that might have cost someone their life.

“As a dad and a granddad now, I don't want to think that when I take my last breath that I've been irresponsible in gifting them something that's unsustainable.”

And he’s gifting them his slice of Christmas cake as well.