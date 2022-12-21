Petra Artep said she'd make them 'rich like Zuckerberg', but instead took their money

People who were told they'd be paid for using a social media site say it's just a scam.

People caught up in an apparent social media pyramid scheme are furious that the Commerce Commission has taken no enforcement action against the person behind it.

Stuff revealed in October how Petra Artep, also known as Petra Huia, was running a series of websites using the name NNL (No Need Ltd), which promised to enrich users who shared and created content and recruited new members.

They would have to pay more money as they advanced through different phases, but many claimed never to have received the thousands of dollars that appeared to have accrued in their online ‘wallets’.

Some received refunds when they demanded them, but others say they were left hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

The scheme targeted elderly people and beneficiaries, mostly from the Māori and Pacific Island communities.

Vanessa Horne, the commission’s general manager of fair trading, said it had received seven complaints about NNL and Artep, making it one of the most complained-about schemes of the year.

She previously told Stuff that breaches of the Fair Trading Act could result in a “stop now” notice, or charges carrying a maximum fine of $600,000.

But in a new statement she said the commission had “corresponded” with Artep, providing information about the “enquiries” it had received from former members, and informing her about the “prohibition of promoting illegal pyramid schemes in the Fair Trading Act”.

She’d also been given information about the penalties a court could hand down for breaches of the Act.

“We are not currently investigating, but will monitor Ms Artep’s actions following our guidance.”

Stuff Petra Artep has been running a social media platform called NNL World which members say is a pyramid scheme.

Horne said the commission could take stronger action “if necessary”.

“This approach was designed to achieve rapid change while retaining stronger enforcement options.”

She said the commission had not spoken to Artep or any of the complainants, as that would only happen if an investigation was launched.

“We remain keen to receive any new information about Petra Artep/Go My NNL or the activities that may need to be assessed under the Fair Trading Act.”

Rotorua woman Te Ara Amataiti​​, who joined NNL in June when a friend introduced her to the scheme, said the commission's response wasn't good enough.

“She’s ripped off so many people, and they’ve literally just given her a smack on the hand, and that’s it.”

She said she and Artep had some mutual friends, and she’d heard Artep had been “bragging about how much money she’s made”.

She said she was expecting Artep to at least receive a fine.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Te Ara Amataiti (left) and Maraea Van Gent are disappointed that the Commerce Commission hasn’t taken stronger action.

Maraea van Gent​, also of Rotorua, said she had complained about Artep and NNL to several agencies, including police and the Banking Ombudsman, but none had taken action.

She was “very disappointed” by the Commerce Commission’s response.

“It makes me feel that there is no justice for people who are being scammed.

“It makes you lose confidence in these organisations that are there to supposedly protect the public.

“What does it take to get an organisation like the Commerce Commission to prosecute people? Who is there for the people?”

Van Gent wasn’t sure if Artep was continuing to run NNL, as she and others who had complained had been blocked.

“I hope people are not still being scammed.”

Artep did not respond to questions from Stuff. She previously blamed users for any problems, suggesting they hadn’t completed their tasks or understood what was required.

“I have been slandered, trashed, abused, reported on, all while I’m working 14-hour days, sometimes longer, to get everything sorted,” she posted at one point, as complaints mounted.

Jon Duffy, chief executive of Consumer NZ, said NNL had all the hallmarks of a pyramid scheme, where people paid money to enter and recruited others to do the same.

“Typically, digital-based schemes we’ve seen over the last few years, they ask you to pay money, and they say there’s a whole lot of content, usually education content, behind a paywall that you can only access if you pay, and also recruit more people.

“Here, there doesn’t even seem to be that lure of a promise – I find it really hard to work out what people actually thought they’d be getting.

“That’s a red flag to me. If it’s really difficult to work out what the actual product is, hold on to your money, don’t get involved.”

Horne said in the past year, the commission had received more than 11,000 enquiries and complaints.