Charges filed over 'unsafe' magnetic puzzle toys

The Commerce Commission has filed charges against two businesses for supplying magnetic puzzle toys that had been deemed unsafe.

It alleges the toys, known as “buckyballs”, were sold when they were subject to an unsafe goods notice which prohibited the sale of small high-powered magnets in sets of two or more because of the safety risk they present.

“We took this case because unsafe goods notices are issued to prevent the sale of products that could cause serious harm to New Zealanders – no matter what their age,” said general manager of fair trading Vanessa Horne.

“In this case, if more than one small magnet is swallowed, there is a chance surgery will be required to remove them. Swallowing similar magnets is known overseas to lead to serious, life-long health complications, or fatality.”

READ MORE:

* Auckland company fined $60,000 for selling more than 1300 unsafe children's toys

* Firms fined $87k for toys that could choke children

* 'Highly careless' toy importers fined $118k for toys that endangered children



She said businesses supplying toys aimed at children aged three and under were responsible or making sure they were safe and complied with applicable laws.

But shoppers should also watch for products with small parts, batteries that were easily accessible by children and small, high-powered magnets because they could all pose serious health and safety risks, she said.

123RF Shoppers are being warned to ensure the toys they give kids are safe.

Charges were filed against NZME Advisory, which previously owned GrabOne, and PKD Group, previously trading as Bits’n’Bytes, which supplied the toys.

Horne said anyone who was concerned about a toy should stop a child playing with it and return it to the seller, as well as informing the Commerce Commission.

“We assess every complaint that comes through, and product safety is a priority for us.”

Since 2017, the commission has prosecuted 30 businesses, as well as issued warnings to 32 businesses, relating to the supply of 159 different non-compliant products.

Of the 159 products, 94 are toys, and the majority of these enforcement outcomes are the result of the commission’s inspection work.