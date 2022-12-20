ASB issues warning about economy in 2023

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is asking her ministers to prioritise policy over the summer break, saying the Government needs a clear focus on the economy in 2023.

A recession next year will be challenging for households but may be easier in many ways than the downturn during the global financial crisis (GFC), ASB’s chief economist says.

The bank has released its forecasts for next year.

It said the economy would contract by 1% by the end of 2023, driven by falling household spending and declining building activity as the construction sector battled surging costs in a cooling housing market.

By contrast, the economy contracted by 3% in the GFC.

“Regardless of whether we actually dip into a recession or not, the New Zealand economy’s going nowhere for a period of time,” ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said. “Prepare now for a challenging 2023.”

“Inflation is proving stubbornly high, and we don’t expect it will fall below the Reserve Bank’s 3% target ceiling until mid-2025. Non-tradable inflation, which is linked to domestic wage growth, is pushing up businesses’ operating costs and may continue to accelerate until the middle of 2023.

“To curb this wage-price spiral, we expect the Reserve Bank to press on with increases to the official cash rate, which we forecast to peak at 5.5% in mid-2023 and remain high for a year.”

Tuffley said that, and a drop in house prices, would weigh on spending. ASB has forecast a peak-to-trough house price drop of 25%, or about 40% when adjusted for inflation.

He said some households would be forced to cut back while others would take a cautious approach.

“Discretionary purchases such as cars, appliances and furniture are likely to be most affected after a retail boom in recent years. The Christmas mood is likely to be downbeat, spending patterns will change, and businesses in these exposed sectors need to be ready to adapt to changing customer needs.”

While unemployment was likely to rise, two-thirds of that would be because the population was growing, he said.

People who might otherwise enter the job market to seek work would instead miss out for a while, he said.

“We’re not going to get mass layoffs, people getting into difficulties. But on the flipside there may be some people whose entry into the workforce is challenging.”

He said some businesses would be cautious about letting people go, particularly if they had found it hard to find staff in recent times.

“While times will be tough, some businesses are likely to want to hold on to staff rather than actively cut back. Recruitment remains challenging at present, with some skills in short supply. Businesses will have an eye on ensuring they have the capacity and capability to manage through the eventual recovery.”

Tuffley said a similarity with the GFC was the increase in interest rates. He said, while they went higher then, the period over which they increased was much longer.

“In the GFC interest rates were going up from 2003 through to 2008, we’ve had interest rates go up in a very short period of time.

“My advice to New Zealanders is act now: don’t wait until challenges land at your doorstep to get on top of your finances. Take advantage of the help available from your bank to get your loan structure right and take a hard look at your spending and saving levels.

“Mortgage rates are likely to rise slightly further and remain elevated, so if your home loan is refixing in the next year or two, understand how your payments may change and budget for this scenario. Likewise, for businesses, especially those servicing the housing market, or reliant on discretionary consumer spend, be alert to your cashflow and changing consumer behaviour.”

The return of international tourist dollars to New Zealand was a bright spot in the outlook, but widespread worker shortages in tourism and hospitality would constrain the economic potential.

Before the pandemic, tourism was New Zealand’s largest export earner. International visitor numbers had picked up sharply since the border reopened, air capacity and demand from Pacific Rim markets amped up, but the potential lack of staff could continue to hold tourism and hospitality back, Tuffley said.

“This is a sector that’s rising from the ashes and needs more people in the right places, particularly Queenstown. In contrast to other areas of the economy, tourism may continue to face staff shortages, placing pressure on an industry that desperately needs a successful summer. Much will depend on the ability to attract staff from different regions, industries and even abroad.

“But even with the welcome return of international tourists, and a wave of international students in the new academic year, the outlook is for a tough 2023.”

But he said it was still possible that a recession could be avoided.

“It’s all coming down to how quickly will capacity pressures ease. Will they ease enough in the absence of having to really drag demand down so hard that we fall into recession?”

He said the Reserve Bank would be looking for signs that wage growth was peaking.

“It could be that immigration does pick up much quicker than what is generally expected. It’s hard to know. The figures do show some signs that the population inflow is stronger than initially expected – if capacity constraints are easing quite quickly the Reserve Bank might not have to push interest rates quite as hard.”

But he said the pressure had been building at such a rate that it would be challenging to “sidestep” a recession. “At the very least, we have a period where it's going to be pretty tough in a growth sense.”