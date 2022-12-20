SH6 reopening: A Christmas gift, says cafe manager

The Pelorus Bridge Cafe was only open three days a week â Friday, Saturday and Sunday â during the seven-week closure of SH6.

Christmas came early for Pelorus Bridge Cafe manager Hannah Hickson with State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson reopening earlier – four hours – than expected on Sunday.

"It's a perfect time to be open, and we were ready to go,” she said.

"With the road opening back, it's obviously bringing the onslaught traffic through. The last two days have been quite steady, much better than what we have had before, for seven weeks.

“It's definitely a Christmas gift,.”

The route has been closed between Hira and Rai Valley for the last seven weeks to make emergency repairs caused by the August floods, forcing the cafe to open only three days a week, instead of seven.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Businesses in Rai Valley and Pelorus will have no through-traffic for the next seven weeks as Waka Kotahi repairs flood damage on SH6. Video first published on November 1, 2022.

"Fulton Hogan used us for the catering as well, that definitely just helped us get through.

"Now we are back seven days on, Christmas and Boxing Day we will be closed. However, we are open round the clock every other time.

"Everyone seems quite happy to have the roads open because it was such a long drive between Blenheim and Nelson going through that SH63."

The closure meant the journey from Blenheim to Nelson would take an extra 45 minutes, taking SH63 through the Wairau Valley, past St Arnaud and onto the other end of SH6, and into Nelson through Wakefield.

Meanwhile, people living in Rai Valley had an extra two hours put onto their trips to Nelson, as they had to come back as far as Renwick and join the alternate loop around.

Hamish Bond/stuff The Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve is a popular holiday and rest spot halfway between Blenheim and Nelson.

Pelorus Bridge Cafe and campground, overlooking the cold but beautiful waters of the Pelorus River, which featured in Sir Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, is a popular holiday and rest spot halfway between Blenheim and Nelson.

"We are just happy to have the roads back open and ready for Christmas."

Waka Kotahi Wellington and top of the south regional manager Mark Owen said an immense amount of work had gone into restoring the critical link.

“Around 30 new culverts have been built as part of the project. They replace the 20 originally in place on this stretch of highway.

“They’re bigger and better and will help control and reduce the damage caused by future bad weather events.

"A forestry company has also taken advantage of the closure to clear trees that could have posed a risk to the road. This shortens the time this work takes next year, meaning fewer interruptions and delays for road users.”

More than $15 million had been spent reinstating the highway.

“We know it has been hard, and it came after tough times caused by Covid-19 and floods. Losing access to this route for seven weeks has been difficult.

“I want to thank all those affected for their patience, cooperation and understanding while the project’s been under way.

“A huge shout-out is also owed to the accommodation providers and businesses who have been taking care of our road crews while they’ve been on the job.

“Your support has been very much appreciated.”