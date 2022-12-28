Trades firm Team DH thriving with nurturing, female-friendly culture

Apprentice Tara Boullon noticed a cultural shift when she joined Team DH after being disrespected at her previous trades job.

On the first day of her job in the trades, Tara Boullon was asked by her male colleagues if she was a virgin.

The lack of respect prompted her to leave and join a business that supported women, and she hasn’t looked back.

A large painting, decorating and asbestos removal business operating in Palmerston North for more than 35 years, Team DH has zero tolerance for bad behaviour.

The DH in the name stands for David Hurn, and with son Cameron Hurn and daughter Rebecca Demalmanche on the payroll, it is truly a family business.

READ MORE:

* 'She Builds Bro': From graphic designer to carpentry apprentice

* ‘The old ways are gone’: Number of women apprentices slowly growing in NZ

* Large growth in older and female trade apprentices during pandemic



Together they scooped three awards at the 2022 Manawatū Business Awards: The Large Business Award, Construction, Manufacturing and Trades Award, and the Supreme Business Award.

Director David Hurn moved from employee to business owner when the manager of the original business, DML, died.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Leading Team DH, Rebecca Demalmanche and David Hurn.

Since 2011 the company has more than doubled its employees to 52, and 30% of their apprentices are women.

Demalmanche works alongside her father, learning all the roles and getting an understanding of all aspects of the business.

“She’s plan B for me to retire one day,” said David Hurn.

With a marketing degree, Demalmanche worked the Team DH booth at the careers' expo, “which meant we had quite a few young girls approach us, which was really cool”, and she manages social media strategy for the company.

Juggling work with a 1-year-old, Demalmanche understands first-hand the pressures of balancing work and family, and ensures flexibility is offered to everyone.

“We’ve got one of our dads starting a bit later so he can do a school drop off, and one of our workers just works school hours.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Feeling speechless after success at the Manawatū Business Awards, Hurn picked up three awards; the Construction, Manufacturing and Trades category, the best large business, and the Supreme Award.

Demalmanche and father David Hurn frequently use the word “nurturing” to describe their company style, not a concept usually associated with the trades but for Team DH its paying dividends.

They have seven women in the trades area, others in office administration, and 30% of their 14 apprentices are women.

“It’s really cool to see that ratio with the guys,” said Demalmanche.

One of the keys to fostering a nurturing and supportive workplace culture was being open to feedback.

“If there’s anything that we feel like we need to change, they all have a voice. We’ve got an open door policy and management are super friendly, so [staff are] able to come and approach you at any time,” she said.

An apprentice in her second year, Boullon has noticed a cultural shift from her first experience in trades to working for Team DH.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Boullon had a horrible first experience at a trades firm, but feels respected and valued by Team DH.

Boullon’s sister was in the trades so she thought she’d give it a go too, but her first experience did not go well.

“On my first day, I was asked if I was a virgin,” Boullon said.

When in the van with her boss, he would slap her leg and use a term such as bitch “as a joke”.

“But it just didn’t seem funny,” she said. “If I couldn’t do something because of my height he would say I need to start paying you women’s wages, you know, like really horrible stuff... [the business] didn’t respect females at all.

“And I just took it home with me because you know, you just think this is the trades, this is what you’re meant to be treated like. But you’re not at all.”

Boullon was told about another company that supported women, cared about health and safety, and offered a variety of work.

“And [Team DH] offered me an apprenticeship, which I didn’t get with my other company.

“We’re all respected and treated fairly and if there are any problems they get solved straight away, you know, it gets sorted and it’s good.”

Of the 50,000 apprentices in the Apprenticeship Boost Initiative, a scheme established during Covid to support employers to keep first and second-year apprentices, 17% were female.