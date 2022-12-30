Petrol prices, house prices, panic shopping: Here are the business stories that captivated us in 2022

It’s been a wild year for the economy, businesses and households’ personal finances.

Over the course of the year, the official cash rate increased from 0.25% to 4.25% and inflation topped 7%.

Food prices increased by more than 10% and unemployment remained near record lows.

The cost of living pressure households are facing can be seen in Stuff’s best-read business stories of the year.

Here are the top five that captured attention this year.

Petrol stations run dry of fuel as queues form through the country, drivers warned of price hike

All it took was a warning from Waitomo Group managing director Jimmy Ormsby in March that prices were set to increase that evening to have queues forming at petrol stations – and one running out of gas entirely.

Petrol prices had reached $3.50 a litre in many parts of the country that week and another 20c increase was expected for petrol, as the impact of conflict in Ukraine was felt throughout the supply chain.

A few days later, the Government announced it was cutting the fuel excise tax and road user charges.

It's Costco's one-month anniversary. We check out the mayhem.

I spent $298 on 15 mostly bulky items at Costco – they would have cost $401 to $467 at my local supermarket

For about a month starting in late September, we all went a bit Costco-crazy. Something about the prospect of another operator shaking up the supermarket scene captivated attention.

Rob Stock took his shopping list for a trial run at the West Auckland warehouse and found, while he saved money compared to what he would spend at his usual supermarkets, the range of groceries available was more limited.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Supermarkets and Covid have been a theme of recent years.

‘Mad’ wave of supermarket panic-shopping in NZ was over in three hours

It’s been a common story over recent years – the Prime Minister makes a Covid announcement (or is rumoured to be going to) and we descend on the supermarkets.

Back in January, when we were still operating under a traffic light system, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country was going to the red setting, and panic shopping ensued.

But it was short-lived, and as Rob Stock reported, by 3pm that day the only evidence at some Auckland supermarkets were nearly empty shelves where there should have been toilet paper.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fraser Galbraith and Marina Person made a deposit for a newly-built home in Glen Eden in January, in November they received a surprise email saying to secure the property they had to pay an extra $150,000.

Young couple lose first home after developer increases price by $150k

Another theme of the year was that some buyers of new build properties were caught out by sunset clauses.

These are designed to protect both buyers and sellers, by giving them the option to cancel a contract if the build takes longer than expected. But in a hot market, buyers sometimes complain that developers are invoking the clauses when they realise they could sell the property to another person for a higher price.

In this case, a couple was asked to come up with an extra $150,000 to keep the property they had signed up for. The developer said it was due to the rising cost of material and labour and delays due to Covid-19.

STUFF Investor Matthew Ryan spent $100,000 renovating this Kāpiti Coast property, for a $20-per-week profit.

Mega landlord drops property price $100k and may sell at a loss as prices fall

The other big story in the property market this year was the drop in house prices. The Real Estate Institute said prices across the country were down just under 14% in the year to November. There are forecasts that they will fall by anything up to 25% from their peak before reaching a floor.

Although first-home buyers who borrowed heavily to buy in 2021 are probably suffering the most, some other owners were feeling pressure this year, too. Landlord Matthew Ryan said he was preparing to drop the price of one of his properties by $100,000 and said he might make a loss when he sold.