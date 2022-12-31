Waka Kotahi to pay $10,000 compensation over bungled performance review

The Employment Relations Authority said $10,000 was an appropriate level of compensation.

Waka Kotahi has been ordered to pay an employee $10,000 in compensation for its mishandling of a performance review.

Denise Henigan, employed as a principal investment adviser in the strategy policy and planning team of transport services for Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, took a complaint to the Employment Relations Authority, claiming she had been unjustifiably disadvantaged when she was given a “not performing” rating in her 2019 review.

The rating was changed to “successful” a few days later but Henigan said it contributed to a breakdown in her relationship with managers, meant she moved to another team and left her stressed and feeling undervalued.

In September 2019, Henigan’s managers told her she had received a “not performing” rating for her 2018/2019 performance and remuneration review.

Her manager had not had any previous performance and development plan discussions with her and the rating was unexpected. Henigan did not agree with it and asked for it to be reviewed.

General manager transport services Brett Gliddon reviewed the rating and said, had their been concerns about Henigan’s performance, they should have been raised with her throughout the year and a performance and development plan (PDP) put in place. The failure to follow process concerned him and the rating was not justified on that basis, he said.

It was changed, and she was given a 3.5% pay rise.

At the end of October, Henigan met HR personnel to discuss her concerns and said she felt hurt and humiliated, and bullied by her managers. She exchanged emails with HR through the following months and went on sick leave in December as a result of stress.

“She says she found the failure of her managers to apologise or open up dialogue extremely distressing, and although she is a resilient person, her mental health deteriorated,” authority member Sarah Blick said.

“She perceived the rating would influence the way leaders heard and responded to her opinions, advice and performance in a way that was career and opportunity limiting.”

Henigan submitted a formal written complaint on Christmas Eve, 2019. By the time the Waka Kotahi offices reopened in the new year and people had been assigned to manage the complaint, the situation had escalated into a personal grievance.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

She said she was concerned about the impact of the rating on her future career opportunities.

She also alleged management neglect from her manager following the PDP process, due to a lack of PDP meetings with him.

A formal investigation was begun and the terms of reference for this were sent to Henigan in February. She engaged lawyers who sent a letter to Waka Kotahi, alleging Henigan’s first personal grievance letter and formal complaint both demonstrate breaches of Waka Kotahi’s obligations as an employer.

The letter stated Henigan had lost all trust and confidence in it and felt it wanted to get rid of her.

Henigan was seconded into a role as principal investment adviser in the corporate services group in mid-March, 2020.

A final report was provided to Waka Kotahi in August that year, which found Henigan’s managers had not bullied her, but their behaviour had breached the code of conduct because they had not properly followed the PDP process and had not acknowledged or apologised for the distress caused to her.

She was sent a letter in November which apologised for the error but Henigan said it was perfunctory. She sent another personal grievance letter in April 2021. There were further discussions and attempted mediation that was unsuccessful, and she took her complaint to the authority.

In 2022, she was offered a permanent managerial role which came with a salary increase. She said she was lucky that a person in the corporate services group realised something had gone wrong during her time with strategy policy and planning and had faith in her.

Blick said, overall, she was not satisfied that Waka Kotahi’s actions and how it acted in relation to the performance review rating and process followed in 2019 were what a fair and reasonable employer would have done. She said the $10,000 that Henigan sought was appropriate compensation.