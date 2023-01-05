Golf club to pay more than $15k to staff member sacked over vaccine refusal

Whangamata Golf Club has been told it must pay $15,000 and wages to its former director of golf, who was dismissed when he did not get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Benjamin Harwood was employed as director of golf by the club from November 2020 until December 31, 2021.

He took his case to the Employment Relations Authority, saying that was unjustified because the club’s policy was unreasonable and unfair and the club had failed to fairly consider alternatives to dismissing him.

He also raised a personal grievance for unjustified disadvantage because, he said, the club had failed to keep him safe at work.

READ MORE:

* More staff at Canterbury councils could lose jobs due to Covid-19 vaccine mandate

* Government departments advised to 'pause' dismissal of unvaccinated workers

* High Court decision on vaccine order not a rejection of vaccine effectiveness



He wanted compensation and payment of lost wages. Harwood said the club had breached the statutory duty of good faith. He said the dismissal had an extremely emotional impact on him and his family.

For its part, the club said it went through a fair consultation process on the vaccination policy and engaged with Harwood about the consequences of his non-compliance.

The dispute began in November 2021, when general manager Richard White and governance committee chairperson Terry Wilson met with staff to update them on the vaccination situation at the club and he potential for a “no jab, no play” policy, which would also affect workers.

Later that month, White wrote to employee team leaders asking them to complete a Worksafe NZ assessment of their Covid-19 risk at work.

Harwood provided his assessment the following day, saying the risk as “low/medium”. White said he had given Harwood’s role a rating of high risk.

AP Benjamin Harwood said he had concerns about the vaccine.

Harwood argued that the assessment tool was generic, not focused on his role or the club’s golf business, and was subjective. He said he had given an honest assessment.

On November 25, he wrote to White and the board saying his employment agreement did not require he have a medical procedure to carry out his role, but the club had required that by requesting Covid vaccination. He outlined his concerns about the vaccination and his rights under the Bill of Rights Act.

The letter set out his view the risk of Covid-19 was not substantial other than to limited categories of people. He said he would self-isolate if he developed symptoms.

But later that day, White wrote to Harwood, telling him all staff, contractors and visitors would have to be vaccinated if they wanted to use the pro shop and club house.

Staff would have to show evidence they were fully vaccinated by December 25, which meant Harwood would need to have his first vaccine by December 3.

Harwood was told his employment would end on December 26 if vaccination proof had not been provided, he could not be redeployed and did not have a vaccination exemption.

On November 30, White told Harwood that the Government’s Covid vaccination certificate mandate required any business operating a food and beverage service to require vaccination across its workforce. This was clarified as not being the case in another letter sent to Harwood on December 13 but the club said its survey of members and risk assessment meant it was retaining its policy to require full vaccination.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te reo subtitles)

That letter said if Harwood was not vaccinated by December 3 he would be stood down on full pay and would receive four weeks’ notice.

Harwood was given notice of his dismissal on December 3, to take effect December 31. He wrote to the board on December 14, expressing disappointment at the decision, saying the club had not addressed his proposals for an alternative and raising a personal grievance.

Authority member Marija Urlich said the club had given Harwood fair opportunity to comment on the policies before they were implemented.

“Harwood was invited to and made detailed submissions on the appropriateness of and implementation of a blanket vaccination policy. In particular, he set out how the policy would impact on him and his role.”

She said the club was required to give Harwood reasonable notice of a specified date by which he was required to be vaccinated to carry out his work.

“He received two weeks’ notice of the date by which he was to be vaccinated which, alone may well have been reasonable given the preceding communications between the parties regarding such, however, the flaw in the club’s approach is that it collapsed the specified date notice into the dismissal notice. This was an incorrect approach because, having satisfied itself Harwood could not fulfil the vaccination requirement by the specified date, the statutory scheme required it to then turn its mind to exhausting all possible alternatives to dismissal before giving notice of termination.”

She said, even if that was incorrect and the specified date notice and reasonable alternatives to dismissal consideration could be fulfilled concurrently, it was still not clear that the club had given enough consideration to alternatives when it became clear that the Government’s mandate only applied to the food and beverage staff.

“These failures render Harwood’s dismissal unjustified because the club is unable to demonstrate it has stepped through the statutory requirements. The subsequent attempts to resolve matters between the parties cannot cure these flaws because the key decision to issue the notice of dismissal was not revoked. The unjustified action claim is folded into the unjustified dismissal.”

She said the club should pay Harwood $15,000 for compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings and two months’ wages, less any earnings he received between January 1 and February 28.