Luxury resort ordered to pay sacked staff member $35k

Luxury hotel and winery Carrington Resort has been ordered to pay a former staff member almost $35,000 after she was unjustifiably dismissed.

Paula Knight was employed as winery sales manager in October 2020 but said she was unlawfully suspended and unjustifiably dismissed just months later, and wanted the Employment Relations Authority to order her former employer to pay her wage arrears, compensation and reimburse her legal costs.

At a meeting on February 17, 2021, Knight took issue with a comment that general manager William Tan made about a colleague. The conversation turned into an argument, the authority heard, with both Tan and Knight shouting at each other.

Knight told the authority she felt “bullied and threatened”, and eventually left the meeting.

READ MORE:

* Former restaurateur ordered to pay wife $24,000 after closure

* Christchurch restaurant falls victim to nationwide scam targeting hospitality companies

* Head-hunted chef, whose signed contract was withdrawn, wins $15,000



Afterwards, she emailed Tan and other staff members who had been present, apologising for leaving and explaining she was upset and felt she had to get away.

A few days later, Knight emailed Tan about some wine sales opportunities. He responded, requesting she attend a meeting in his office at 10am the next day, “to address your behaviour at last week’s meeting”. She was told she could bring a support person if she wished.

She responded saying the meeting was short notice and she might need to reschedule to find a support person.

Tan emailed back that night saying the meeting could not be rescheduled and she was required to attend to assess whether she could participate in the weekly staff meeting.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Knight could not find a support person and did not attend. She followed up with an email three days later asking what the nature of the meeting was.

The next day, she was working at the cellar door by the restaurant and noticed there was no licensed manager on duty.

She questioned whether that meant the restaurant and wine cellar could lawfully serve alcohol to customers.

Knight told the authority she took down the sign displaying the name of the licensed manager because he was not on the premises. She then had a discussion with the restaurant manager and told him could not sell wine until they had a licensed manager on the premises.

About the same time, Tan emailed Knight advising her she had been suspended for her behaviour at the February 17 meeting.

She said she felt the tone of the email was highly offensive and it raised several issues that had not previously been put to her. The email was also copied to her father, a winemaker who supplied the resort, and another winemaker. Knight said the email was upsetting, humiliating and breached her privacy.

She said she left the resort when she received it.

The restaurant manager gave the authority a different version of events. He said Knight walked to the front of the winery restaurant, took down the sign of the duty manager who was not present and began telling staff they could not sell alcohol or they could be prosecuted.

He said she then went into the kitchen and told staff there they should not be serving alcohol. There were about 50 customers having lunch, most of whom had been served.

The restaurant manager said Knight was behaving irrationally. He took her away from the restaurant to discuss the matter.

He said it turned into a heated argument in which she shouted at him and he asked her to leave but she refused. He said staff members and customers witnessed the incident.

He said he reassured staff the matter was under control and no one would be arrested or prosecuted. He then phoned Tan and Knight left.

A disciplinary meeting was held in mid-March in which the parties disagreed with each other’s version of events. The next day, Knight was sent a termination letter telling her she had been summarily dismissed on a finding of serious misconduct.

Employment Relations Authority member Andrew Gane said Knight’s dismissal was procedurally unjustified because the process was unfair to her.

He said the investigation into the disciplinary concerns was inadequate and therefore insufficient and in breach of the requirements.

Relevant information as not given to Knight and specific allegations were not formulated, he said.

Gane said the failure to provide written allegations from witnesses prevented Knight from properly understanding the nature and particulars of what was alleged, or the evidence it was based on.

“It also deprived her of a chance to consider her response in advance of the disciplinary meeting, or to obtain information to counter the allegations.”

There was no evidence that her explanations for what happened were investigated and Knight said there was a sense of predetermination. Gane said there was no evidence presented that alternatives to dismissal had been considered.

Carrington Resort was ordered to pay Knight $12,500 in reimbursement of lost wages, $2747.92 in wage arrears, $961.53 in holiday pay, $20,000 in compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings, and $5000 in compensation for her claim of unjustified disadvantage.

Gane said, because Knight had engaged in some unprofessional conduct, the compensation amounts reduced by 25%, taking the total amount owing to her to just under $35,000.

Costs were reserved.