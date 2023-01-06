Tenant fails in bid for more than $35k in damages, must pay landlord instead

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

A tenant who wanted to claim exemplary damages of nearly $40,000 and a rent refund of $9720 has been unsuccessful in the Tenancy Tribunal and instead must pay his former landlord for repairs.

Daniel Peter Wells and his landlord, whose identity is suppressed, went to the tribunal over disputes arising from the tenancy, which ended in October. Wells had been paying $540 per week rent.

He left the property on October 18 but did not remove all his possessions from the garage until five days later.

The landlord sought rent arrears through to October 20, $210 for a replacement lock and key and the cost of repairs.

Wells was ordered by the tribunal to pay $1910.44, which would be taken from his bond.

Wells agreed he did not return all the keys, but he said the front door lock was faulty. A witness for the landlord said the lock had been fixed on the day Wells advised of a problem.

The landlord claimed $1140 for repairs to a water-damaged wall and skirting board in the laundry, which she said was caused by an incorrectly installed tap hose to the washing machine.

A witness for the landlord said the damage was discovered at an inspection on October 2 and the tap connecting the tap to the washing machine was dripping.

The tenant said while it was possible the hose was loose, it could be that it became loose over time or the landlord’s witness might have deliberately loosened it when trying to fix the problem.

Stuff The tribunal adjudicator said it was not unusual for tenants to claim the maximum possible in exemplary damages.

The tenant suggested that the workmanship in the laundry was poor and the landlord had failed to mitigate loss by properly sealing the skirting boards.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Jane Wilson said in her order that the evidence supported that the water damage happened during the tenancy.

“The damage is more than fair wear and tear. Although the landlord has insurance, I accept the evidence of the email from the insurance company that there is no cover because the leak did not come from an internal water pipe but rather than tap at the back of the washing machine from an improperly installed hose.”

Wells also claimed the behaviour of the landlord and her witness amounted to harassment, for which he sought damages. He said the witness made an “aggressive bullying" phone call to him about rent arrears and the property inspection. He said he was then “assaulted” at the final inspection.

The landlord and witness said the call was not bullying or aggressive but was made because the tenant failed to pay rent or communicate. “While agreeing the witness pushed the tenant [on October 18] this was in response to the tenant getting in the ‘face’ of the witness.”

A letter from the police was provided that confirmed it was not being treated as assault.

“I find the tenant has failed to prove harassment occurred. The incidents complained of do not suggest a deliberate pattern of behaviour directed towards the tenant. Rather the behaviour of both parties resulted from a deterioration of the landlord tenant relationship when the tenant was late with his rent,” Wilson said.

The tenant also said the landlord had issued an unlawful notice to end the tenancy. The landlord and witness said the tenant had asked to be released because he could no longer afford to stay. “I consider the evidence supports that the tenancy ended by mutual agreement,” Wilson said.

The landlord’s lawyer said the landlord accepted some of the claims might be legitimate but argued that the $36,177.99 initially sought by the tenant caused the landlord to seek legal advice.

Wilson said the majority of the costs sought were the maximum amount of exemplary damages the tribunal was able to award for various breaches of the legislation.

“It is not unusual in tenants’ claims for maximum exemplary damages to be sought, usually with limited understanding, as is the case here, of what this actually means. Seeking maximum exemplary damages, especially after the landlord tenant relationship breaks down does not make a claim frivolous and vexatious. I do not consider it reasonable in this instance to award costs because the landlord chose to instruct legal counsel.”