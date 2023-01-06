Tight labour market forces 2degrees to turn to South African call centre

2degree has promoted its local contact centre but is now going overseas.

A tight labour market has forced 2degrees to use offshore labour to help staff its contact centre.

The telco has promoted the fact that its contact centre is local.

Its website says it is proud of its personal and local service. "We don't believe in outsourcing to overseas call centres...How many of the other mobile and broadband providers can say the same? Not many, if any."

But in a statement on Friday, 2degrees said it had had a "challenging time" resourcing its call centres in the past two years.

It had "co-sourced support" from an external company in South Africa. Its website would be updated to reflect that.

“We have been recruiting at pace in New Zealand for some time and we’re not alone in our struggle to find people in the current labour market. Our people are doing their absolute best and they have been under pressure. Equally, we want to be able to get to customer calls and emails faster than we have been. This is our highest priority” said chief executive Mark Callander.

“The South Africa team are co-sourced, which means we train and have them as a part of our team. They will be solely looking after customers on prepay plans and a few of the team have started taking calls this week.

“Our pay monthly, broadband and business customers will continue to be served exclusively from our NZ-based call centres and we will continue to recruit aggressively for additional care staff in the New Zealand market,” he said.

There is no set timeframe for how long the arrangement might be in place.

2degrees is not the only business facing recruitment issues. It has been estimated that 65,000 workers are needed for the hospitality and tourism sector.