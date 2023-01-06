Egg shortage: Kiwis scramble to snap up chickens

Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

Trade Me search data might have cracked the question of what comes first - the chicken or the egg? Turns out, it's the chicken.

Interest in online auctions for chickens has more than doubled amid a nationwide egg shortage.

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said searches for chickens, coops and feed had risen to more than 21,400 in the past week - up from 9300, a 129% increase.

A ban on battery-caged hens, announced back in 2012, came into effect at the end of last year. It left supermarket shelves sparse and prompted some stores to limit purchasing quantities.

READ MORE:

* Controversy over lack of eggs has been years in the making

* Egg shortage isn't because NZ's farmers are silly and lazy

* Empty shelves and egg shortages are signs that better days are coming.



A quick search of Trade Me showed egg-laying chickens for sale for anywhere between $25 and $50. Fertile eggs were listed for about a dollar each.

The SPCA in 2021 cautioned people from jumping into chicken ownership, urging careful thought about whether they had the time, resources and environment.

Consideration of the neighbours was also important, especially if a rooster was part of the flock.

Supplied Trade Me search data might have cracked the question of what comes first - the chicken or the egg? Turns out, it's the chicken.

Chickens needed a safe and enriching environment, it said, including shelter, nest boxes, a dust bathing area, and access to a safe outdoor area where they can exercise, scratch and forage.

It reminded people chickens needed company, and ideally they would be kept in a flock of at least three.