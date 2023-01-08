Some Westpac customers may receive refunds

Westpac says it may refund some customers who were left in an overdraft they were not expecting, because of a transaction processing error.

The bank said some MasterCard credit and debit payments made on December 22 and 23 were not processed correctly and were put through on Friday.

Many customers ended up with overdrawn accounts as a result and said they were put into a situation where they could not afford food or essentials for their children.

“Seriously - $250 overdraft to wake up to. Not open to fix anything,” one woman, Amber Louise, posted. “You didn’t make any notifications when that was going on so when payments where coming through early because of public holidays and bit by bits extra money showing up from transactions not working ….. that puts so many people in awful positions. To the point I can’t even get my kids nappies.”

One woman who contacted Stuff said it seemed to be more than a case of payments being processed late.

”I notoriously check my account before and after making purchases, so I know what's in there. I've been caught before where a shop has added an extra zero on the eftpos machine and I've been charged $250 instead of $25 - so I check my accounts," she said.

”The dates and purchases affected; the money went out on those dates. At no point in the last two weeks did the money reappear in my account. In other words, my balance did not suddenly increase. Then on the 5th, they have taken the money out which has put people in overdraft. I was affected by about $300. At no point did an extra $300 appear in my account.

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

“You can't tell me multiple people spent hundreds extra without noticing? If you live pay cheque to pay cheque, it'll be obvious if you've suddenly got an extra few hundred to spend.”

A Westpac spokesperson encouraged people who were in difficulty to contact the bank.

“We're aware some customers have been financially challenged by this payments issue. We're really sorry people have been put in this position. Our team has been given discretion to work with customers to understand the financial impact, with a view to making reimbursements to those in need on a case-by-case basis. All overdraft fees and interest incurred are automatically being waived.”

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said her office would open for the year on Monday.

“I can indicate that where a bank experiences transaction problems, we expect it to promptly notify its customers of the issue and put the matter right.

“If a customer is not satisfied with the bank’s response, they can contact the Banking Ombudsman Scheme. The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is a free and independent service that assists resolve banking problems.”

But other customers said it was a case of personal responsibility.

“A few days ago when I noticed a large amount in my account that should not have been there, I looked into my transactions and noticed a couple were suddenly missing. However, I was also very aware that they were most likely to go out and so left the money alone. Although there are a couple of transactions I had forgotten about, I did not go on a spending spree that would land me in a stressful situation, and therefore have a very small amount to sort out compared to others,” one told Stuff.

”Although Westpac had an issue, if people were more in tune with their finances and aware of what should be in their accounts, and question when that amount is significantly different, a lot of them would find they are not in the position they now are.”