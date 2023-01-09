Dodgy painting lands tenants with $1700 bill

Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.

Tenants who tried to organise repairs on the property to avoid being held liable for damage have ended up with a bill for almost $1700.

Omer Khalid and Kiran Omer rented a property in Northcote, in Christchurch, which was managed by Iron Bridge Property Management.

But after the tenancy ended, and when claims for rent arrears were resolved, the property manager claimed repair costs of $1667.73, and took the pair to the Tenancy Tribunal.

The tenants said they carried out painting work at the landlord’s request before the end of the tenancy to avoid being liable for damage.

They said they had a professional painter carry out the work.

The property manager acknowledged that there had been a request for the tenants to touch up an area of one wall where there was damage. The tenants had been asked to clean another wall with sugar soap.

The tenants had painted both walls, or engaged someone else to paint them, as well as walls through the kitchen, living and dining area and one bedroom.

The tenancy tribunal adjudicator said, even if the landlord had requested all the areas to be painted, the work should have been done to a reasonable standard.

“The painting is not to a professional, tradesman like standard. It is poor. There are multiple streaks and runs, the paint has not been ‘cut in’, the colour does not match the existing paint. The evidence establishes that professional repair is required to return the paintwork to the condition it was in at the start of the tenancy.

“The damage is more than fair wear and tear, and the tenant has not disproved liability for the damage. The damage is intentional in the sense that the tenant made a deliberate decision to carry out the paint work.”

The tenants were told to pay $1667.73 for repairs and a $20.44 filing fee. There was almost $600 available from the bond, reducing the amount they owed to $1090.50.