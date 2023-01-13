Chef told staff were threatening to quit if they had to work with her

A Northland luxury resort and winery has been told to pay a staff member $40,000 for unjustifiably dismissing her, telling her no one in the business wanted to work with her.

Stacey Roy was employed as a junior sous chef at Carrington Estate in December 2020 but said she was effectively acting head chef when she left her role in April 2022.

She told the Employment Relations Authority that things came to a head on April 25. She arrived at work, having taken a sick day the day before, and found an email addressed to all kitchen staff, telling them to notify general manager William Tan if she turned up.

Roy said she was shocked and went to Tan’s office to find out what was going on.

READ MORE:

* Luxury resort ordered to pay sacked staff member $35k

* Restaurant to pay former employee $11,500 after post-lockdown redundancy ruled unjustified

* Physiotherapist awarded $16k final payout



Tan told her she needed a medical certificate for her sick leave and, she said, told her that everyone had an issue with her and refused to work with her. He said staff had threatened to resign if they had to work another hour with her.

Roy asked for specific names and details but was told it was the “whole resort”. Tan told her she was lazy, only worked when she wanted to and never when it was busy.

Roy said this was a shock because she had worked long hours over the summer and was a hard worker, prioritising her job over family time.

Tan then accused Roy of being on drugs and being mentally unstable. She told the authority this was something she had heard him say to at least three other staff.

Roy said she started to cry and raised her voice, at which point Tan told her to go home for three days while he worked out what to do.

Roy said she asked Tan if he wanted her to resign and was told it was up to her.

Carrington Estate/Stuff The chef was found to have been mistreated by her employer.

The next day, Roy found an email from April 24 that she had not seen, in which Tan set out a number of issues ranging from reporting requirements when she was sick to claims that there had been a large number of complaints about her attitude, work ethic and work quality.

Roy contacted an employment advocate who raised unjustified disadvantage grievances on her behalf. It was alleged that Tan had failed to follow a fair and proper process regarding the complaints, which had unjustifiably disadvantaged Roy in her employment.

No response was received but Tan emailed Roy on April 30 with the subject line: “Your resignation and your unannounced visit.”

This claimed that she had stormed into the office unannounced, yelling and shouting and had not provided an explanation for her absence the previous day. Tan said the business had lost five kitchen staff in the past three months because of Roy. He claimed that Roy had resigned and provided no notice period.

Roy’s advocate replied, saying that the email was unjustified dismissal which would be pursued as a personal grievance claim.

Roy discovered she was only paid up until April 24, was not paid her holiday pay nor for the time she was suspended.

Roy said she had difficulty working out what wages she was owed because the business did not give her copies of her wage and time records.

The business denied all the claims and said it had been a fair and reasonable employer at all times and had not suspended or dismissed her.

Roy’s statement of problem was served to the company on May 9 but a response was not received until June 10. A case management conference was set up for June 22, but Tan emailed on June 15 and told the Employment Relations Authority he could not attend.

The authority directed the business to provide Roy with copies of relevant disciplinary or behaviour concerns and copies of her wages and holiday and leave records, as well as her individual employment agreement, pay slips, her personnel file and any documentation relating to the complaints Tan said had been received about her.

This was meant to be provided by July 6 but did not happen.

On July 28 the business sent a screenshot of videos and a one-page screenshot of a payslip summary, which the authority said was insufficient. Further attempts to gather this information were unsuccessful.

The authority said the business had failed to establish it had kept the required records for Roy.

Authority member Rachel Larmer said although Tan denied he had suspended Roy, the authority preferred her account of what had occurred.

She said Roy was unjustifiably disadvantaged in her employment because her suspension was not carried out in a procedurally fair manner and she was not paid while on suspension. Roy was not given an opportunity to be heard on a proposed suspension. Although Carrington was supposedly relying on a contractual suspension clause, Roy was not provided with a signed copy of a current employment agreement.

Larmer said it was reasonably foreseeable that an employee who was on the receiving end of Tan’s attitude and adverse comments would not feel able to continue working in the face of that so would likely resign.

But the authority accepted Roy’s evidence that she did not, and found that she was constructively dismissed via email.

Carrington was unable to justify its dismissal of Roy because “its actions, and how it acted” were not what a fair and reasonable employer could have done in all the circumstances, Larmer said.

Roy had suffered hardship including having to sell personal items to raise enough money to get by.

The business was told to pay Roy wage arrears of $1432.64 related to her unpaid suspension, $10,783 in lost remuneration, $24,000 in compensation for distress, $4757,09 to repay the unlawful deduction from her final pay, $949.56 for entitlements that were not paid upon termination of her employment, and interest on $7139.28 from May 1 until the amount was paid in full.