Farm employee accused of being stoned at work wins $16k payout

The pair had known each other for a long time before working together on the farm.

A farm worker who lost his job in a dispute over marijuana use has been awarded more than $16,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

Forbes Minto went to the authority, claiming unjustified dismissal, after the end of his employment with Richard Wedd. Wedd, a contract sharemilker, employed Minto to work on a dairy farm owned by a third party.

The two had known each other for more than 30 years. Minto lived with Wedd and his family for a while when they were involved in a “Gypsy Fair” and also lived with Wedd’s stepdaughter for a period.

Minto moved his partner and three children to take up the job offer to be a “2IC farmer” with Wedd.

READ MORE:

* Share milkers ordered to pay more than $18k after unfair dimissal of farm assistant

* Worker accused of knocking over power pole, cutting electricity awarded $15k

* Call for primary industries to be more inclusive of workers with learning disorders



He signed an agreement that included a requirement that no non-prescription drugs be used at work or in the farm accommodation. But on August 3, 2021, Wedd said Minto was impaired by cannabis at work. He saw him struggling with a magnesium spreader and said he smelt the drug on him.

Minto’s partner argued he was impaired by illness and the whole family had been dealing with cold-like symptoms.

Minto later went home sick and obtained a medical certificate putting him off work until August 27. He was told to take a Covid-19 test.

But Wedd became aware through a relative that Minto had posted a photo on social media of dried cannabis with the caption: “Lockdown sussed.hmu.”

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Minto argued it was a small amount of cannabis and not for sale. Both parties said “hmu” stood for “hit me up”. Wedd asked Minto to see him the next morning. Minto went to the milking shed to see Wedd.

Wedd mentioned the social media photo but did not show it to Minto. Minto assumed, correctly, what he was referring to. Wedd said Minto could “go home, sort out [his] s..., and come back to work and nothing further will happen” or book into drug rehab.

There was a dispute about what else was said – Minto said he was suspended without pay, while Wedd argued that Minto resigned.

Wedd said his view was that Minto had committed serious misconduct by working “stoned” and suggesting he had drugs for sale.

Later that afternoon, Wedd emailed telling Minto that details of his job termination would be drafted that night. At 7pm, he went to Minto’s front door and handed him a prepared letter, which said it was formal notice of the employment being terminated.

Wedd gave 14 days’ notice to vacate the accommodation. Minto went on to find work elsewhere.

Authority member Antoinette Baker said it was likely that Wedd had suspended Minto because his actions subsequently were inconsistent with believing Minto had resigned. Minto made a Snapchat video shortly after the meeting referring to suspension.

“While Mr Wedd says the milking shed meeting was a disciplinary meeting where he had explained the purpose and gave the option of a support person, I find none of this to be plausible. Even taking into account his submission that he is not overly good with written words, there was little time to have done all of this explanation verbally over the noise and workings at operational milking time,” Baker said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wedd, a contract sharemilker, employed Minto to work on a dairy farm owned by a third party (file photo).

“I am satisfied there was little clarity about the reasons for suspension. Even if I am wrong about this, there is no evidence that Mr Wedd sought and then considered any feedback from Mr Minto about suspension as required by the [employment agreement].”

She said Wedd did not act in a way that a fair and reasonable employer would have in choosing to dismiss Minto.

“While the dismissal letter says that Mr Minto was instantly dismissed for breaching the [agreement] for ‘bringing drugs into the workplace’ and ‘committing or allowing illegal activities to occur in the accommodation’ there was no investigation about these things.

“I do not accept these things were canvassed with any clarity in the milking shed meeting. I do not find there could have been any feedback that Mr Wedd could have genuinely considered which is inconsistent with the dismissal letter. While the dismissal letter says that Mr Wedd believed Mr Minto was ‘using drugs within work hours’ I am not satisfied this was sufficiently investigated beyond a belief.”

The employment agreement included a regime of drug testing which Baker said was not carried out. “In particular, the schedule links to clause 24 of the [agreement] which sets out the process of investigation in any disciplinary matter for serious misconduct. I am satisfied little or none of this process was carried out by Mr Wedd.”

She said a reasonable employer would have put such serious claims in writing.

She said Minto deserved $12,000 in compensation for humiliation and hurt feelings. She said he also qualified for reimbursement of the difference between what he lost in wages after being dismissed and what he earned from his next employer, an amount of $7242.

But she said the amount should be reduced by 15% because of Minto’s actions in posting a Snapchat video to “wind up” Wedd’s relatives.

“I found Mr Minto’s attitude and responses to my questions about his intentions in relation to the Snapchat video showed a lack of maturity and common-sense.”