'Dumb' policy to extend petrol price cut benefits higher-earners: Economist

Higher-earning households benefit the most from the Government’s decision to extend the fuel tax cut after all, economists say.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed on Wednesday the Government would extend its 25 cent-per-litre petrol tax cut and half-price public transport until June 30, when the next Budget kicks in.

It had previously been announced that the policy would come to an end on March 31.

A reduction in road user charges (RUC) will also be reintroduced, despite lapsing at the end of January.

It is expected that the extension of the policy will cost another $718 million, taking the total cost to just over $2.1 billion.

Brad Olsen, principal economist at Infometrics, said the country’s highest-earning 10% of households would save about $42 a month from the petrol tax cut, while the lowest-earners would only save about $14 a month.

The average saving across all incomes was just over $25 a month.

“Further extending the reduction in [petrol tax] is extremely dumb economic policy, as it provides three times as much support to the top income decile as the bottom income decile. However, it’s a politically popular move, given inflation remains high, at 7.2% per annum, and 91-octane petrol prices would be about $2.75 a litre with the full excise duty reinstated.”

He said it was hard to understand the reversal given the Government said in December that the policy was not sustainable indefinitely.

“The revival of the RUC reduction is important, even though the current reduction has now lapsed and new legislation is needed to reinstate the reduction again. Without the RUC reduction, transport costs would have risen further, putting more cost pressure on physical goods movements (including food costs).”

Olsen said the Government looked likely to find money in the Budget to find the extension after the end of June.

“Extending [the petrol tax cut] and public transport fares will remove about 0.1 percentage points of inflation from the March quarter result and about 0.8 percentage points from the June quarter result. If the subsidies are not extended beyond June, then the September quarter inflation result will be commensurately higher. The extension of the road user charges subsidy will also delay flow-on effects of higher transport prices into inflation for other goods and services.”