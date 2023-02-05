No room, food or cuppa at the inn, as overseas owners lock doors to Chateau pilgrims and mourners

The hotel will officially shut its doors from February 5 after the hotel infrastructure no longer meets safety standards.

To many Kiwi kids, the Chateau was our own Disney Castle, a magical place sitting majestically amid volcanic fumes, ski fields and snow flurries.

Even its name evoked the distant charm of Europe’s Alps, of Edelweiss and Julie Andrews gambolling across mountain slopes, swinging a guitar.

Adding to the mystique was that staying there seemed out of reach to even middle-Aotearoa. Hotels were not for them, when tents, caravans or motels with formica tables were to be had. And it was isolated.

Now there is no chance of a Chateau Tongariro bed. The hotel closes on Sunday, with the significant cost of meeting -seismic safety standards bearing much of the blame.

READ MORE:

* Chateau Tongariro Hotel to close permanently

* 'An emblem of the Kiwi spirit and hospitality': Tributes pour in for Chateau Tongariro

* Grand Chateau Tongariro Hotel not taking new bookings with site assessment due



A Facebook page set up by the owners to announce the closure, was a mix of memories, thank yous, anger, and sadness.

Six years short of its century the Chateau will morph from historic hotel, to a Category 1 historic place, albeit one that now looks like Fantasyland only from a distance. Get close and it shows its age.

Peeling paint dotted with blisters, rusty railings, a brick toppled from a garden wall, grimy streaks down the outside walls, footpath puddles with tufts of grass emerging, a locked front door proclaiming “In-house Guests Only”.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times English visitor Virginia Bridger takes a picture of The Chateau Tongariro Hotel situated in Whakapapa

American couple Sonja​ and Brian Poling​ emerge, to report that inside it’s very nice, and has an “amazing” laundry which revived sodden items from their arrival at Auckland International Airport.

Some of what they say evokes a horror movie set in their home state Colorado - The Shining, in which Jack Nicholson plays a writer who goes off the rails in an isolated hotel.

“It’s very sparse in there,” Sonja tells Stuff.

“It’s weird, there were only 10 people at dinner last night. Typically, when you're in an older building, you see a lot of wear and tear, and I thought it was in great shape.”

Her husband Brian is an engineer, so sees seismic issues as fixable.

“Sure you can fix it,” he says gazing at the faded beauty. “It’s how much time do you have, how much money do you have?”

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times The Chateau Tongariro Hotel situated in Whakapapa is about to close.

So Cinderella’s Castle, or The Shining? To which is the Chateau more akin?

Paul Stieglbauer​ should know, he grew up in the 1960s and 1970s in the soon-to-be no-longer-a-hotel. His father, now 91, was the maintenance manager for 33 years. Paul and his brother mowed the lawns and the now-defunct golf course, mum did the gardens.

It was Cinderella’s Castle, to the young Stieglbauer, who lived there into his 20s. Now, he feels saddened and annoyed at what has become of it. His father would cry to see it now, he tells Stuff.

“For me, it's just this magical place growing up as a kid. What a place to have as your playground. It was just amazing,” he says. A lasting memory is watching Mt Ngāuruhoe glowing in the throes of eruption – no hasty evacuation in those days.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times American couple Sonja and Brian Poling have been staying in the hotel.

He and his mates used to lurk in the bushes, peering into the stewards' pantry, waiting for a chance to sample Chateau hospitality in their own naughty children way, their eyes focused on the biscuit bins.

As soon as the stewards left to serve the guests, one of the gang would sprint inside, grab as many biscuits as possible, and dash back out.

“It was almost as much of a game for the stewards. Trying to catch you, it became quite a cat and mouse affair a little game: ‘you little s..ts’.

“The men and women that worked there were just amazing. Such professionals and good at what they did, they were the best of the best.”

And now? The Shining.

Archives New Zealand/Supplied The Chateau has been a favourite winter destination for Kiwis.

“The last time I went, I thought of a kind of romantic scenario where we'd be having a nice glass of wine at the Ngāuruhoe window, and it was just terrible.

“I was just so embarrassed, I was actually angry, when you have memories of its class. We left because the service was so bad, and the carpet was tatty.”

Post the closure announcement, Chateau mourners arrived to pay their last respects, only to encounter the door-sign. Their pilgrimage ended without so much as a cup of tea.

Colin​ and Debbie Murray​ once had hotel access, delivering fruit and vegetables several times a week from Taupō, via a back entrance. Once, replenishing the Chateau and its team-mate the Wairakei Resort Hotel once made up a third of their business.

Now they can’t get in to say goodbye. Colin has made the pilgrimage on crutches after a knee operation. Debbie is “gutted”.

“It's a waste, such a waste, this is ...,” Debbie says, cutting off mid-sentence.

“To have it in New Zealand is something to be very proud of, and now it’s going to be closed.”

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Colin and Debbie Murray once had hotel access, delivering fruit and vegetables several times a week from Taupo.

Her sister worked at the Chateau for a decade, family gatherings were held there, a daughter married there. It didn’t work out, the wedding was lovely though, Debbie adds.

Corey​ and Anita Nation​ from Perth in West Australia are trying to ascertain what will happen to $500 in gift vouchers gifted to Corey’s mother, who lives in Ohakune.

After attempts for clarity from phone calls failed, they drove up from Ohakune. They have just finished staring in through the glass door, reading the closed sign.

“We just came to say goodbye,” Anita says. “And while we're here we thought we'll find out what could be done (about the vouchers).”

Happy family memories were made inside, Corey says. It is the first visit for a new generation of Nations, toddler Andre and Ari, not yet one.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Corey and Anita Nation from Perth in West Australia with children Ari (left) and Andre (right). They want to know what will happen to the $500 in gift vouchers gifted to Corey’s mother, who lives in Ohakune.

“I would probably come up, a half dozen times a year, bringing family and friends, if we had a special milestone to celebrate, that it'd be the place we’d go,” Corey says.

“It's definitely one of those places that holds a little piece of our hearts. It's pretty grand.”

On the spongy unkempt front lawn Englishwoman Virginia Bridger​ stares at the hotel. The surrounding grass has two random unmown strips, akin to inverse cricket pitches.

“I've never been here before, but it's very beautiful,” she says.

“We were going to stay here for a couple of nights. It would have been lovely. We will go and see if we can get inside just for a coffee.”

Pete arrives with bad news on both fronts – no coffee, and no to getting inside.

“I thought perhaps they’d be serving cups of tea and coffee on the last day. So that's a bit disappointing,” the Kerikeri retiree says.

Singapore-based owners Bayview International accepted that Kiwis would be disappointed, Senior Vice-President Commercial Kevin Peeris​ tells Stuff.

“We expect there will be many around the country who have fond and nostalgic memories of the Chateau,” he says.

Access to the hotel is only for guests with confirmed bookings, including dining areas. The policy was implemented about six months ago, he said.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times The Chateau Tongariro Hotel situated in Whakapapa is about to close. Cracks and paint flaking was seen on the building.

“The Chateau, like many other hospitality venues … has had to deal with the challenges of staff shortages and unfortunately those still remain today.”

Not all are mourning. As he lugs Ohakune Tavern tables out onto the footpath, Mark Copley sees some silver lining in the demise of the nearby icon.

Maybe Whakapapa will now no longer grab publicity off Turoa skifield, so more skiers will be drawn to Ohakune, he offers.

Post Covid, Ohakune needs all the help it can get, Copley says. It is hurting. No Fantasyland there, just Kiwi life at the hospitality coalface.

Back in the Chateau carpark, Colin and Debbie Murray take a last look, then turn away for the 100km drive home.

“I’m pleased we came,” Debbie says.