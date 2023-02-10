Hydrogen Consortium aims to make NZ a 'green' air travel trailblazer

Airbus, which developed this ZEROe concept green hydrogen-fuelled plane, has joined the Hydrogen Consortium to develop emissions free flights in New Zealand.

Aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus has joined a consortium of companies including Air New Zealand and Christchurch Airport with the goal of pioneering the commercial deployment of green hydrogen-powered aircraft.

The six businesses in the Hydrogen Consortium include Airbus, Air New Zealand, green energy company Fortescue Future Industries, Taranaki’s Hiringa Energy, liquid hydrogen solution pioneers Fabrum and Christchurch Airport.

Over the next six months the consortium plans to design a hydrogen ecosystem for aviation in New Zealand. They also plan to develop a vision for hydrogen aviation and develop a pathway of policies, regulations and incentives to promote it.

The second phase will focus on whether hydrogen aircraft test flights can be held in New Zealand.

Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson said the consortium, launched in Christchurch on Thursday, marked a significant moment in the pursuit of fossil fuel free air travel.

“We are on a mission to eliminate fossil fuels, including from the aviation industry, and green hydrogen is the key to achieving this,” he said in a statement.

Airbus Fortescue Future Industries CEO Mark Hutchinson said the launch of the new Hydrogen Consortium marked a significant moment in the pursuit of fossil fuel-free air travel.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen generated by renewable energy such as wind, hydro or solar.

Last week Christchurch Airport announced plans to develop a 300,000 panel solar farm near their runaways to generate green energy to help it shift away from fossil fuels.

Dubbed Kōwhai Park, it is expected to generate the equivalent of the annual demand of about 36,000 homes

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson there were new sustainable aviation fuels that could cut emissions by up to 80% and a huge amount of research was going into how to commercialise those fuels.

“The Hydrogen Consortium will see some of the world’s best experts collaborate on one of the most promising zero emission fuels – green hydrogen.”

Airbus Consortium partner Airbus will use its "hydrogen hubs at airports" concept to assess the energy supply needed to enable the operation of hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Airbus is working to develop and put into service the world’s first zero emission commercial passenger aircraft by 2035.

Karine Guenan, vice president of the ZEROe Ecosystem, saidsustainable aviation will require an entire hydrogen supply ecosystem to be set up.

"The consortium we are building brings together a number of pioneering partners with a common interest: to make hydrogen-powered aviation in New Zealand a reality."

Christchurch liquid hydrogen solutions company Fabrum, which designed the hydrogen-powered technology for the Emirates Team New Zealand chase boat (Chase Zero), has also developed lightweight liquid hydrogen fuel tank technology for aviation use.

Air New Zealand chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin said the consortium’s work would be important to it achieving two ambitious goals – to fly its first commercial demonstrator flight from 2026 and begin replacing its Q300 Turboprop fleet from 2030 with low emission aircraft.

“To fly hydrogen-powered aircraft in New Zealand we will need an aviation ecosystem that can support it.”

Hiringa Energy chief executive Andrew Clennett said green hydrogen adoption was accelerating around the world, and New Zealand was well positioned to be a leader in the industry.

LISA BURD/Stuff Hiringa Energy CEO Andrew Clennett said New Zealand was well positioned to be a leader in green hydrogen air travel.

“There are green hydrogen-fuelled buses, trucks, trains and boats already in service - some of them we have been refuelling here in New Zealand, including the Emirates Team New Zealand chase boat.

“Aircraft are a key next step, and this consortium has formed to ensure these planes have the infrastructure and hydrogen supply they will need to take off here.”