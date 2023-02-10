'Not enough plumbers to help fix Auckland'

New Zealand is thousands of plumbers short of what it needs to fix Auckland after the floods, Master Plumbers chief executive Greg Wallace says.

“We’re getting inundated … we can’t deal with the capacity and that just puts pressure on what those rates are in the market. Members say to me ‘we’re not looking for any new work or new clients’.”

Wallace said the industry had already identified the need for 3500 more plumbers to meet the demand that existed before the floods.

But figures obtained by National party construction spokesperson Andrew Bayly showed only 54 plumbers came in to New Zealand on an accredited work visa between when the visa was introduced and the end of November - less than 2% of the identified shortfall.

“New Zealand has trashed its reputation as a place to immigrate to and that has been quite clear across all of immigration,” Bayly said.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood said 164 plumbers and 69 plumber assistant roles had been approved for international recruitment.

He defended the Government’s “immigration rebalance” and said it was designed to address skills shortages in New Zealand by simplifying and shortening immigration processes for businesses and balancing this against the need to maintain good wages and working conditions.

Bayly said other countries like Canada were not only offering higher wages to skilled tradespeople but automatic residency too.

123rf There are not enough plumbers in this country to cater for demand.

“We’ve been difficult to get into, we make it really hard to get residency, we really make it difficult and when you come here’s [it’s] a really expensive place to live.”

A spokesperson for Wood said several more construction and infrastructure roles would be added to the “Green List Work to Residence pathway” including civil construction supervisors, gasfitters and drain layers, skilled crane and civil machine operators, and skilled telecommunications technicians.

Wallace said the plumbing industry had unsuccessfully lobbied for plumbers to be put on that list and was unlikely to be able to attract the number of workers it needed without it.

“We’re just not attracting people into New Zealand because what they actually want is a pathway to residency and unless you’ve got that pathway it’s not attractive.”

Wallace said the shortage of plumbers could lead to delays and increased costs for the consumer.

“Some people are talking about a two-year recovery, because as much as you’ve got a clean-up you’re going to have remedial work that’s going to be significant.

“You journalists are good about talking about the recession, I think in the Upper North Island that recession for our sector has just gone away overnight.”

Bayly said other trades were facing similar issues.

Master electricians chief executive Bernie McLaughlin said the industry could absorb an extra 300 to 400 electricians, but only 93 had come through the border.

“The Government needs to show more leadership by allowing us more workers to fill the skill shortage in New Zealand,” McLaughlin said. “Long term, with the growing retirement numbers, we will need more again.”

Supplied AUT professor of construction John Tookey says migrant workers are required.

Wallace was in favour of encouraging more firms to offer apprenticeships but Te Pūkenga reintroduced fees for people training to become tradespeople, and people who completed apprenticeships often went overseas anyway.

“Some of those apprentices, the day they complete, book their travel for their OE,” Wallace said. “Although we increased the apprentice numbers last year, the overall registration numbers only went up 1%”

AUT construction professor John Tookey said there was no way around using migrant workers in some capacity because it was the only way to smooth out the imbalance of demand and supply.

“The problem with skills training is always the lag effect between the investment and getting anybody out of the scheme because it’s usually a couple of years’ worth of training and experience that’s required.

“You’re going to deal with fluctuations by relying on the international marketplace.”

A shortage could see governments crank the skills training lever, but by the time workers came out of their training programmes the industry could well have hit a downturn again.

“The reality is that every time there’s ever a requirement for ‘insert name of trade here’, people will always say ‘oh, we’re not training enough’, okay, well that might be true. However, if you make big training programmes and you haven’t got employment opportunities for people who come out the other end of it, it would be a waste right?”

Tookey said New Zealand was too small a market to rely on a purely domestic pipeline of tradespeople.

Training programmes needed scale of some kind to sustain themselves, but for some specialised jobs like building inspectors there was not enough work to create training programmes large enough to pay for themselves.

“Particularly in the scale of the market that we have in New Zealand, it’s almost impossible to get it absolutely spot on as a result.”

As a result New Zealand would always be reliant on larger markets that could create training programmes large enough to train a surplus of people.

“There’s a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth whenever there’s a deficit of skills, but the reality is trying to match demand and supply in a small economy is the wisdom of Solomon, it’s almost impossible.”