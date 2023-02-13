Homeware retailer Redcurrent goes into liquidation

Homeware retailer Redcurrent has been put into liquidation after what its director says has been a difficult few years.

EY insolvency practitioners Larissa Logan and Rhys Cain have been appointed liquidators of the company.

Cain said the Auckland and Christchurch shops, and the online store, would remain open through the early stages of the liquidation.

READ MORE:

* Bring it home: Mother and daughter share a love of beautiful homewares



The Queenstown shop had been scheduled to close on February 28 and that was not expected to change. The Wellington and Havelock North shops would close immediately.

“Redcurrent is an iconic brand in the New Zealand quality homeware market with a 25 year track record and loyal customer base. We are seeking urgent expressions of interest for the business assets and working closely with the management team to quickly establish options for a way forward for the business, but in the meantime both the online business and the stores will be trading stock at attractive sale prices for customers,” Cain said.

Director Rebecca Kain was working with the liquidators to achieve the best outcome for staff, customers and suppliers, the liquidators said.

She said the last few years had been difficult in Redcurrent’s market and Covid had a lingering effect.

“After working our hardest to counter these headwinds we recognise that the chosen path is the best course of action, as hard as that is for all concerned.”

Redcurrent has 23 staff.

In May 2020, Kain was quoted in media as saying she had lost an estimated $1 million in turnover in six weeks due to Covid-19 and was on a rent strike.