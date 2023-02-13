Countdown supermarkets to close early

Countdown will close its North Island supermarkets early on Monday, citing the need to make sure its staff are safe.

Cyclone Gabrielle is working its way across the top half of the country, bringing wind and heavy rain.

Countdown said closing early would mean its staff could get home before the worst of the weather hit, and ensure that the supply chain could continue to operate as smoothly as possible.

At this stage, all shops will open as normal on Tuesday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank our customers in advance for their understanding as we work to keep everyone safe.”

Some online orders would be affected but Countdown said it would be in touch directly with people whose deliveries or click-and-collect shopping would need to change.

Countdown Whitianga had closed at 2pm. Paeroa, Te Aroha and Katikati would close at 6pm.

Other Bay of Plenty shops would close at 7pm, other parts of the North Island at 8pm and Auckland shops at 9pm.

Foodstuffs, which operates Pak’n Save and Four Square supermarkets, said customers should check the Facebook page for their local shop to see when it was open. Pak’n Save Whangarei had closed due to the weather.

Full list:

Closed at 2pm:

Countdown Whitianga

Closing at 6pm:

Countdown Paeroa, Countdown Te Aroha, Countdown Katikati

Closing at 7pm:

Countdown Gisborne, Countdown Bayfair, Countdown Bethlehem, Countdown Bureta Park, Countdown Fraser Cove, Countdown Greerton, Countdown Papamoa, Countdown Tauranga, Countdown Te Puke, Countdown Whakatane, Countdown Otorohanga

Closing at 8pm:

Countdown Dargaville, Countdown Kaikohe, Countdown Kerikeri, Countdown Regent, Countdown Waitangi, Countdown Warkworth, Countdown Whangārei, Countdown Bridge Street, Countdown Chartwell, Countdown Claudelands, Countdown Hamilton, Countdown Huntly, Countdown Rototuna, Countdown St James, Countdown Dinsdale, Countdown Nawton, Countdown Te Rapa, Countdown Cambridge, Countdown Tokoroa, Countdown Putaruru, Countdown Matamata, Countdown Morrinsville, Countdown Te Awamutu, Countdown Stratford, Countdown Hawera, Countdown Vogeltown, Countdown New Plymouth Central, Countdown The Valley, Countdown Spotswood, Countdown Victoria Ave, Countdown Wanganui, Countdown Carlyle, Countdown Central Mall, Countdown Fairy Springs, Countdown Hastings, Countdown Napier, Countdown Rotorua, Countdown Taupō, Countdown Taupō South, Countdown Waipukurau, Countdown Broadway, Countdown Fielding, Countdown Kelvin Grove, Countdown Levin, Countdown Otaki, Countdown Palmerston North, Countdown Paraparaumu, Countdown Rangitikei St, Countdown Waikanae, Countdown Marton, Countdown Awapuni, Countdown Aotea, Countdown Lower Hutt, Countdown Maidstone, Countdown Masterton, Countdown Petone, Countdown Porirua, Countdown Queensgate, Countdown Upper Hutt, Countdown Wainuiomata, Countdown Cable Car Lane, Countdown Crofton Downs, Countdown Johnsonville, Countdown Johnsonville Mall, Countdown Karori, Countdown Kilbirnie, Countdown Newtown, Countdown Tawa

Closing at 9pm:

Countdown Birkenhead, Countdown Browns Bay, Countdown Glenfield, Countdown Hauraki Corner, Countdown Mairangi Bay, Countdown Milford, Countdown Northcote, Countdown Sunnynook, Countdown Takapuna, Countdown Hobsonville, Countdown Orewa, Countdown Silverdale, Countdown Whangaparaoa, Countdown Helensville, Countdown Henderson, Countdown Lincoln Road, Countdown Northwest, Countdown Te Atatu, Countdown Te Atatu South, Countdown Westgate, Countdown Blockhouse Bay, Countdown Lynfield, Countdown Lynnmall, Countdown Mt Roskill, Countdown Onehunga, Countdown Three Kings, Countdown Auckland Airport, Countdown Mangere East, Countdown Mangere Mall, Countdown Pt Chevalier, Countdown Kelston, Countdown Albert St Metro, Countdown Auckland City, Countdown Victoria Street Metro, Countdown Grey Lynn, Countdown Halsey Street Metro, Countdown Mount Eden, Countdown Herne Bay, Countdown Ponsonby, Countdown St Lukes, Countdown Greenlane, Countdown Newmarket, Countdown Waiheke Island, Countdown Aviemore Drive, Countdown Beachlands, Countdown Botany, Countdown Highland Park, Countdown Howick, Countdown Meadowbank, Countdown Meadowlands, Countdown Mt Wellington, Countdown Pakuranga, Countdown St Johns, Countdown Manukau, Countdown Mankau City Mall, Countdown Manurewa, Countdown Papakura, Countdown Papatoetoe, Countdown Roselands, Countdown Takanini, Countdown Pukekohe, Countdown Pukekohe South, Countdown Pokeno, Countdown Waiata Shores.