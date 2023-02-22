Chat GPT: Writing could be on the wall for telling human and AI apart

Years from now historians will struggle to tell which texts were written by humans and which by artificial intelligence unless a "digital watermark" is added to all computer-generated material, an expert has said.

Professor Mike Wooldridge, from the University of Oxford's department of computer science, said AI systems such as ChatGPT would soon be able to "generate enormous quantities" of text written at a "human level", making it hard to tell what was generated by computer and what was not.

ChatGPT is an AI system that has been trained to mimic how people write and can create anything from a poem to an academic essay.

Wooldridge said at a Science Media Centre briefing: "We should - right now - be certifying the text we know to be human-produced and preserving that for future generations. Because within a very small number of decades it's going to be quite hard to go back through the historical record and check what was human-generated and what was not."

He said efforts were under way to take AI-produced material and "insert into the text a kind of digital watermark" as "something which flags up in a very clear way that this text was generated by an AI". Wooldridge suggested this might not be immediately visible to readers and could be a "hidden watermark" in a "particular distribution of words" to flag that the text was not human-made.

Last month researchers at the University of Maryland in the US said it was possible to "embed signals into generated text that are invisible to humans but algorithmically detectable" by identifying certain patterns of word fragments.

ChatGPT's developer, OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as its largest investor, is working on ways to "watermark the output" of its text generation system. Scott Aaronson, a guest researcher at OpenAI, said this would make it "much harder to take [an AI system's] output and pass it off as if it came from a human". This would help to tackle the use of AI for plagiarism in academia or the "mass generation of propaganda", he said.

Wooldridge said AI was useful for producing summaries or other tasks to do with "processing language" but warned: "We shouldn't treat them as sages. You shouldn't go to them... and ask them for advice about your life or who you should vote for... or whether climate change is real." He added that AI often "[gets] things wrong in very convincing and plausible ways".

- The Times, London