Sky TV begins selling its new Sky Box, but reveals delay cost millions

Sky Television has begun selling its new Sky Box, starting with supplying those who are currently accessing its service through the soon-to-be-closed VodafoneTV pay-television service.

Releasing the company’s interim results on Thursday, chief executive Sophie Moloney acknowledged the delays getting the new device to market, but said she was happy its release was now under way.

Sky’s focus was on making the $200 “hybrid” satellite and streaming-TV box available to VodafoneTV customers before its closure at the end of March, she said.

“From then will be welcoming existing and new customers to the new experiences,” which would also include its soon-to-be released Sky Pod media player, she said.

READ MORE:

* Sky TV says programming savings don't mean viewers getting less

* Sky TV gives sneak peek of new set-top box and promises loyalty rewards

* TVNZ plays a blinder and sets its own goals



Moloney said customers would not be forced to upgrade and she expected “a decent tranche of customers to opt to keep their existing box”.

She voiced regret over the prospect of laying off up to 170 staff in a proposed restructure that was announced on Tuesday.

supplied/Stuff Sky’s new higher-tech Sky Box lets customers browse its programmes as tiles, Netflix-style.

“On a personal level as chief executive, these are never proposals you want to have to make. But the focus has to be on the sustainability of the overall business into the future,” she said.

Sky reported a 7.3% drop in its net profit for the six months to the end of December, which totalled just over $26 million, but said it was on track to achieve cost savings of $35m this financial year.

One reason for the profit drop was that it had to pay Vodafone $7m to keep VodafoneTV open beyond its originally-scheduled closure date at the end of September, while it waited for its new Sky Box and coming Sky Pod media player to provide them with attractive alternatives.

Further payments to Vodafone will be needed in the second half of the financial year now the VodafoneTV closure date has been pushed back to the end of March.

Sky shares were trading down 2% at $2.47 in late morning trading on the NZX in the wake of the announcement, in which Sky chairperson Philip Bowman said Sky’s board believed its shares were “considerably under-priced”.

The price drop came despite Sky also announcing it would buy back up to $15m of its shares or up to a maximum of about 6% of its current shares, from next month, to in effect return more capital to investors.

Sky ended the year with just over 1.05 million customers, but the number of Sky Box customers fell by 5%, year-on-year.

The company has been banking on its new Sky Box, which supports 4K programmes, voice controls and internet streaming apps such as Netflix, to help arrest that decline.

Previously announced price increases for Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now take effect on March 1.